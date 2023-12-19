Red Bull TV releases expanded mountain bike coverage for 2024

While Canadians wait for news on where we’ll be able to stream mountain bike World Cup coverage, Red Bull is stepping up its own mountain bike broadcast roster. The sport drink and entertainment empire may have conceeded its World Cup rights, but it it is not stepping away from the sport.

Red Bull TV’s 2024 broadcast list includes some new events, some new-to-Red Bull coverage and a long list of returning classics. It’s mostly gravity focused, but there are some significant additions for XC fans as well.

New for 2024

On the list of new events are a few that are already announced and a few new ones. Already news are the second venue for Red Bull Hardline and the addition of a women’s category to Crankworx slopestyle events in 2024.

Completely new is the announcement of a Cerro Abajo urban downhill race in Italy in October. This will be the first Cerro Abajo event in Europe and expands the series beyond the Mexico and Chile rounds that have gained noteriety in recent years. Also new is Beyond the Line, a post-race show focusing on the World Cup series. This will be in addition to the returning Race Tapes series that Emily Batty joined as a commentator in 2023 which adds in depth analysis of the World Cup racing.

Red Bull also hinted at a new film it is producing. While there are few details, that is expected to land sometime in October.

Not new, but new to Red Bull TV is the addition of live coverage for six rounds of OKK Bike Revolution cross country racing. While not World Cup, the OKK series attracts a strong roster of riders every event. This often includes Canadians looking to gain experience overseas in the lead-up to World Cup season.

2024 Red Bull TV live coverage calendar

Red Bull Hardline Australia (February)

OKK Bike Revolution and HERO Abu Dhabi (from February)

Red Bull Valparaiso Cerro Abajo (March)

Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo (March)

Crankworx World Tour Rotorua (March)

Crankworx World Tour Cairns (May)

Red Bull Hardline Wales (June)

Crankworx World Tour Innsbruck (June)

Crankwork World Tour Whistler (July)

Red Bull Rampage (October)

Red Bull Cerro Abajo – Italy (October)

2024 Red Bull TV original content calendar

Race Tapes Season 2 (from February)

The hit MTB series returns, offering an inside look at the intensity of Elite World Cup racing with a star cast.

· Just Ride Podcast Season 2 (from February)

The weird and wonderful tales from the world of cycling. New stories and unique guests every two-weeks.

Beyond The Line Season 2 (from April)

Back with a whole new look. Missed a UCI MTB World Cup race? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Red Bull Bike Film (October)