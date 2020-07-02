Sea Otter Classic goes virtual for 2020

After postponing the annual Sea Otter Classic event to October earlier this year, organizers are now making the call to cancel the event entirely for 2020. Instead, a virtual festival called Sea Otter Play will take place.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place in Monterrey, Cali. from April 16-19. It was then postponed to October 1-4, during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the in-person event is canelled entirely for 2020, with organizers set to bring Sea Otter classic back in April 2021.

New virtual event

In place of the Monterrey festival, Sea Otter organizers are rolling out Sea Otter Play.

“This premier immersive virtual experience will feature over 350 innovative cycling companies in a digital format. The event will include several cycling challenges, fundraising for COVID-19 relief, and cycling’s largest digital festival. Our partners from Sea Otter Europe, Sea Otter Canada, and Sea Otter Australia will join us in this inaugural event.”

Sea Otter Play ride challenges will start on September 1, 2020. The virtual festival will run from September 17-20.

Sea Otter Europe going ahead

While both Sea Otter Classic and Sea Otter Canada are looking forward to 2021, Europe is a different story. The European continent’s progress in recovering from the coronavirus outbreak means Sea Otter Europe will take place as planned. Girona – Costa Brava will host races, a festival and demos from September 25-27, 2020.