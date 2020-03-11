Seth Sherlock wins Tennessee National round of US Pro GRT downhill

Seth Sherlock has his first win as an official member of Intense Factory Racing.

The Squamish, B.C.-based racer won the Tennessee National, the opening round of U.S. Pro GRT downhill series. Sherlock topped the junior men’s standings with a time of 2:38.687.

The Canadian junior joined the U.S.-based Intense Factory Racing team, led and co-owned by five-time World Cup overall winner Aaron Gwin, in January 2020 after a standout 2019 season. The highlight of Sherlock’s season was winning his first World Cup race at Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

2020 will be Sherlock’s second and final year in the junior men’s category. It will be his first with full factory support.

Dakotah Norton (Unior Devinici) won the elite men’s division at Tennessee National Pro GRT. Norton led Santa Cruz Syndicate rider Luca Shaw by 1.471 seconds, winning in 2:27.588. Neko Mulally, Sherlock’s Intense Factory Racing, was third.

Magnus Manson (Norco), 2018 Canadian downhill national champion, qualified second in Elite Men at Tennessee National Pro GRT. The B.C.-based World Cup racer flatted in his finals run, dropping him to 23rd.

Pageau doubles up with two silver

Rachel Pageau (Pivot Cycles-OTE) added two podiums to her weekend at Windrock Bike Park. Pageau started with a second in the Elite women’s race. Freda Helena Rønning of Norway won the first US Pro GRT downhill of 2020.

Rønning was first again the Windrock round of the Enduro World Series N.American Continental enduro. Paguea followed in second for a second silver. Lindsey Carpenter took the final podium spot in third.

Canada’s Mckay Vezina (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) was third in the elite men’s EWS Continental. Shane Leslie (Trek Fasthouse) won with Dillon Santos (Yeti/Fox Shox Devo) second.