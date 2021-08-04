Tomomi Nishikubo takes on Pentathlon challenge on a trials bike

With the Games in full swing, everyone’s getting into the Olympic spirit. Even if there isn’t an event for their specific sport. Japan’s trials phenom Tomomi Nishikubo wanted in on the action and, instead of cross country or track, he’s trying track and field.

The Canyon rider’s creative twist on the classic Olympic event is, as you’d expect, wildly entertaining. Up against a field of competitors on foot, the Japanese trials rider finds fun ways to keep it competitive.

Could you do a 110m hurdles sprint on your bike?

Bike Pentathlon – Tomomi Nishikubo

From Red Bull

