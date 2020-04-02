Trek running AMA session with suspension guru on Friday

Want to know more about that wild suspension design on Emily Batty’s Supercaliber that Trek kept secret all last year? Or how the brand developed the suspension for its Fuel EX or Slash? Then tune in Friday on Reddit to get your questions answered.

RELATED: Trek finally uncovers new Supercaliber XC race bike

Jose Gonzales is the founder and director of Trek’s Suspension Lab in California. He’s hosting an “Ask Me Anything” on the Madison, Wisc. brand’s subreddit (r/trekbikes) this Friday, April 3. The questions start at 11AM Central Standard Time.

It’s your chance to find out more about any of the race rigs top Trek Factory Racing team riders pilot to World Cup victories around the world. Or about the minutiae of ABP frame technology, RE:aktiv or Thru Shaft or about working with Penske.

Jose Gonzalez’ Reddit AMA starts 11AM CST on Friday, April 3, 2020. Tune in on the Trek subreddit.

RELATED: 2020 Top Fuel reviewed