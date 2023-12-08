Tristan Lemire leaves Transition Factory Racing after one season

After one year on the new Transition Factory Racing program, Quebec’s Tristan Lemire is moving on. The ascendant World Cup downhill has battled through injury for the last few years, hampering his results for the last two seasons. With a new program in the works, Lemire is looking to get back in the driver’s seat for next year.

“It was another challenging year for me with injuries. After back-to-back years in constant rehab, I’ve decided to take things into my own hands, get my body back in order, hit the reset button and start fresh on my own terms,” Lemire shared on Facebook.

After starting his junior career strong with the powerhouse Commencal Muc-Off team, the lone North American rider on that squad, Lemire moved to Transition for the team’s first season. That was also the Canadian’s first season in the elite category. He landed strong North American results between injuries, but struggled to stay healthy.

Hopefully Lemire’s new program allows him space to get back to the absolutely blistering pace he showed early in his career!