Pick-A-Part goes electric with Wade Simmons and Steve Vanderhoek on the Shore

Wade Simmons is well into his third decade as one of the best pro mountain bikers on Vancouver’s North Shore. How does he maintain his infectious stoke to ride? In part by learning new things.

In his latest Pick-A-Part, the Godfather takes local pro, firefighter and eMTB newbie Steve Vanderhoek out for an electric spin on the Shore. Along the way, Simmons shares some eMTB-specific tips and techniques. From bike set-up to how to take on climbs and features differently.

If you’re just getting into eMTB, or are looking to get the most out of your eeb, dive into Pick-A-Part. Maybe you’ll learn a thing or two. At worst, it’ll be a few minutes of watching these two North Van legends riding.

Pick-A-Part: Wade Simmons and Steve Vanderhoek Take On the Shore

What’s Race Face say about this electric duo?

