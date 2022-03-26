Watch: 360 view of Jackson Goldstone in Lourdes World Cup run

Jackson Goldstone is off to a flying start at the Lourdes World Cup. The Canadian set the fastest junior men’s time in Qualifying on Saturday (with a time that would have been solid in the elite men’s field, too).

Before business, the Syndicate’s new signing took the time during practice to try to show downhill from a new perspective. Watch a 360-degree view of Jackson Goldstone in Lourdes. It’s a bit bouncy but definitely different.

Jackson Goldstone: Lourdes POV

What’s Red Bull say about the Canadian’s new perspective?

Jump on board with professional downhill mountain biker Jackson Goldstone for a unique 360 POV view of the UCI Downhill World Cup course in Lourdes. The talented Santa Cruz Syndicate junior absolutely sends it down the track for his final practice run ahead of the race weekend