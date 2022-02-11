Watch: Jackson Goldstone pulls wild shapes for The Syndicate in “The Sticks”

Jackson Goldstone looks to be settling in with his new race bike quite easily.

Canada’s junior downhill world champion popped down to visit Santa Cruz in its California HQ before heading to Europe for team training camp. While he was there, he took the time to log some bonus air miles between flights. Hitting some big hips and throwing wild whips, Goldstone shows he’s still got the style of a whip-off champ to go with his speed between the tape.

The Canadian starts his second year of junior World Cup racing at the end of March. Until then, watch him push his V10 to wild angles in The Sticks.

The Sticks: Featuring Jackson Goldstone

What’s the Syndicate say about its young shredder?

Junior DH World Champion Jackson Goldstone lights up some private trails hidden in the mountains around Santa Cruz, California. 2022 will be his first year on the SANTA CRUZ Syndicate World Cup DH team but before he gets his head down between the tape it’s good to see this most stylish of young men doing some mid-air stretching.