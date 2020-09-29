Watch: JolandaLand Ep. 3 – Neff’s first race back after injury
In "Go with the Flow" the Swiss star returns to Europe, racing and the changing World Cup calendarPhoto by: Jolanda Neff YouTube
Jolanda Neff went from a serious training injury straight into quarantine in America. In the third installment of JolandaLand, things finally start to turn around for the European champ.
Neff returns home and, after a long break, finally returns to racing. How will the cross country star fare against the strong Swiss national program?
After that, it’s the return to international racing.
JolandaLand Ep. 3 – Go With the Flow
JolandaLand Episode 3:
After a postponed start to the race season due to Covid-19, Jolanda fortunately had time to stay home and recover 100%, before making her comeback on a National level and enjoying more time at home during the summer months than normal!
“This is the longest I’ve ever not raced my bike” – 2020 in a nutshell