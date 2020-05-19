Wild saves – and spills – of World Cup downhill

World Cup downhill racing is coming back for 2020, but not quite yet. To keep you entertained while you wait for racing to resume, Red Bull has collected the wildest spills and saves from a thrilling 2019 season.

Amaury Pierron’s near-disaster at the finish line of Snowshoe, W.Va is a standout save for sure. So is his two-wheel drift at Les Gets, France. The Fench rider somehow converted the latter to a World Cup-winning run.

The women are well represented, with Tracey Hannah somehow holding on after landing on a greasy root. There were several big crashes from the women’s field last season. Thankfully, you don’t have to watch anyone get seriously injured in this video.

Not from the World Cup series, but Elliot Jamieson’s save in the whoops at Windrock Tennessee National Pro GRT deserves a mention. It was a very sketchy, and impressive, start to 2019 for the Canadian Junior. We’re stoked he rode it out, and can’t wait to see him and the rest of Norco Factory Racing back at it when the World Cup season restarts. Which, it sounds like, could be in September!

For now, look back at the wildest saves, and crashes, of the 2019 World Cup season.

Best Saves & Bails of A Wild 2019 Downhill Season

From Red Bull:

“Racing bikes on the absolute edge of usually includes wild crashes and even wilder saves. UCI World Mountain Biking World Cup season 2019 was no exception. We’ve dug into the archives and compiled the wildest, most breathtaking moments from the past racing season. “