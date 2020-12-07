WORCA raffling a custom Knolly Chilcotin to support the trails

Last week Knolly released the newest generation of its Chilcotin line. Very different than the original, the new Chilcotin is a full on 29″ enduro race bike. If you like the look of the long-travel trail slayer, WORCA is bringing you a chance to win one of the first Chilcotin’s in North America.

Full details on the WORCA-edition Chilcotin, custom built with local brands for the draw are below. Tickets for the draw are available now. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards keeping the trails in Whistler in great shape as well as advocating for mountain bike use and trails in Whistler.

Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association : Time to Ride

Whistler Off-Road Cycling Association (WORCA) is responsible for maintaining all of the towns trails outside of Whistler Bike Park. This includes building the alpine epic, Lord of the Squirrels and Into the Mystic. WORCA recently completed Chipmunk Rebellion, the blue-rated extension of these trails all the way down to the valley.

In a very cool move, WORCA tapped its ZEP Racing/WORCA Youth Enduro Team to create Time to Ride the promo video for the Chilcotin raffle.

“Both WORCA and Knolly are strong supporters of the grassroots movement and finding creative ways to support young people in our local communities. In the video “Time to Ride”, WORCA worked with local youth to create their vision for a video that showcases the new Knolly Chilcotin and the ZEP Racing/WORCA Youth Enduro Team. With the direction and videography of 15-year-old Jayden Inniss, Jayden worked with three Knolly-supported youth racers to pick lines, set-up shots, and showcase the new Knolly Chilcotin on their favourite Whistler trails. Post-production editing was done with support from Sea to Sky local youth Jakob Jewett in helping to select the shots and the storyline. We hope you enjoy watching these 15 and 16-year-old kids shred their backyard. Good luck in the raffle and buy your tickets to help our trails!”

WORCA x Knolly Chilcotin

The foundation of the WORCA-edition bike is, of course, a Chilcotin 167 frame with custom graphics, provided by Knolly. This is the latest in Knolly’s series of frames supporting local trail organizations. Past bikes have gone to NSMBA and TORCA.

WORCA’s raffle bike is built up with a Whistler-worthy array of parts from local brands including Race Face, Chromag, Onyx, Shimano Canada and Marzocchi. All in, the WORCA Chilcotin is valued over $8,000.

Suspension is provided by Marzocchi, with a 170-mm Z1 Coil fork and Bomber CR Coil shock. The WORCA Chilcotin rolls on Race Face ARC 36 Carbon fibre wheels laced to Onyx Vesper clutch hubs. Whister-based component brand Chromag provides cockpit parts and Scarab pedals, while Simano Canada supplies a full XT drivetrain and four-piston XT brakes.

Knolly x WORCA hiding behind a Marzocchi Bomber Coil shock ONYX Hub and Shimano XT kit Chromag bar and stem Race Face ARC 36 carbon fibre wheels with solid Maxxis rubber. Chromag Scarab pedals

WORCA x Knolly Chilcotin – build details

Frame: Knolly Chilcotin Frame – Click here for more info

Fork: Marzocchi Z1 Coil 170mm

Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil

Rims: Race Face ARC 36 Carbon

Hub Set: Onyx Vesper Sprag clutch instant engagement

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II

Drivetrain: Full Shimano XT drivetrain including cranks

Cockpit: Chromag OSX bar, HiFi 35 stem, and Clutch grips

Pedals: Chromag Scarab

Dropper: RaceFace Turbine R Dropper and lever 31.6 180mm

Saddle: Chromag Lift

Headset: Cane Creek 40

Brakes: Shimano XT 4-piston

About WORCA and draw rules

As a non-profit organization, WORCA maintains hundreds of kilometres of trails in Whistler. A continuous increase in the number of trail users means that user support is important to ensure that WORCA can continue to keep up with all the trail maintenance required, as well as advocating for and building new trails.

The WORCA raffle is only open to residents of British Columbia that are over 19 years of age. The raffle is open from December 7, 2020 until 3:00PM PST January 15, 2021. Full rules and regulations and are at WORCA’s page, as well as more details on the build and on WORCA’s activities..