XCC Highlights: Mud and mayhem in Nove Mesto

Two wild Short Track XCC races kicked of the second weekend of World Cup racing in Nove Mesto on Friday.

In the women’s race, the world champion crashed hard, while two emerging young talents battle through mud and punishing climbs for victory. Haley Batten went toe-to-toe with France’s latest star and last week’s World Cup winner, Loana Lecomte.

RELATED: Woods wins back-to-back World Cups in Europe

Mathieu van der Poel and Tom Pidcock have been on a collision course ever since the Ineos rider moved into elites. Friday’s all-out drag race between the two multi-discipline sensations put the rest of the field in the rear-view mirror.

It all came down to a photo finish, a thrilling sprint and a fantastic preview for Sunday’s XCO race.

RELATED: How to Watch: World Cup XCO #2 in Nové Město

Watch full highlights from Friday’s Short Track XCC World Cup in Nove Mesto below

XCC Short Track World Cup Highlights: Nove Mesto, Czech Republic

Racing continues Sunday with the full XCO distance World Cup #2 in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic.