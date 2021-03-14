4 important facts cyclists need to know about daylight savings

On Sunday, Mar. 14 at 2:00 a.m. daylight savings time kicked off in most of Canada. We “spring forward” the clocks, meaning 8:00 a.m. now feels like 7:00 a.m. (a bit of a struggle for night owls). For cyclists, this small change can have some surprising repercussions on daily routines. Here are four things cyclists should be aware of this time of year.

1. There will be more cyclists on the road

The early spring weather is obviously a big motivator for those raring to get on the road, but it’s not the only reason the paths will be more busy in the coming weeks.

A 2011 Vancouver-based study found that the ability to make a trip during daylight hours was one of the top ten motivations in deciding to cycle, while using a route that was not well lit after-dark was one of the top ten deterrents. When daylight savings gives cyclists an extra hour of after-work sun, it makes a bit more sense to go through the work of getting bundled up for a ride. Another study that controlled for seasonal and time-of-day factors found that after the switch to daylight savings time there was a 62 per cent increase in pedestrians and a 38 per cent increase in cyclists.

2. You’ll probably be in sleep debt

Don’t be surprised if you’re struggling to hit your regular power numbers, or if rides for the next few days feel harder than normal. The slight change in sleep schedule can disrupt your circadian rhythm, leading to sleep dept and poor cycling performance.

While some people won’t have much of a problem with an hour less of sleep, others will feel the time change much more. To get back to normal, try to avoid drinking too much caffeine or napping during the day so that you can fall asleep earlier. A study found that the Monday after daylight savings people slept on average 40 minutes less than on regular days, which resulted in more workplace injuries. Avoid riding outside if you’re feeling tired enough that your focus is wandering.

3. Morning commutes might need lights

While that after-work sun is great, for many who commute in the morning the darkness is back. Don’t forget to put on your lights before you leave home.

4. Be extra vigilant around cars

Every year the week after the switch to daylight savings there is a surge in fatal car accidents. An American study found that the risk increases particularly on the western edges of time zones, as the sun already rises and sets later in those areas.

While the burden of not-being-hit-by-a-car shouldn’t be on the shoulders of a cyclist, it’s important to know that this is a time to be extra-vigilant for inattentive drivers.