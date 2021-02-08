Cyclist recreates the bikes paths of Toronto in the style of a subway map

Throughout the pandemic Toronto, a city historically resistant to new bike lanes, has finally taken some steps forward in expanding its bike network. Still, many of the bike-friendly roads and paths aren’t connected to one-another. Particularly for the many new cyclists in the city, it can be hard to figure out a route to get from A to B.

Viktor Zivojinovic, longtime Toronto resident and cyclist, created a map to outline some of the expanding bike network in Toronto and the GTA. He drew the network, in the style of a subway map, with multi-use trails and bike lanes which are almost all connected together.

“I love to explore and ride new roads and paths whenever I can,”Zivojinovic told BlogTO. “I try to use the cycling network from the city of Toronto but it’s quite messy, includes roads that aren’t safe, and overall is only mildly useful.” He designed the map because he wanted to create something that “better shows our trails.”

photo: Viktor Zivojinovic

Zivojinovic spent six hours creating the map. He used a tool called Metro Map Maker to create the image.

The only non-linked segments on the map are three popular spots that Zivojinovic felt he needed to include: The Black Creek Trail, Earl Bales Park and the Rail Path. “The Dundas Rail Path is included due to its popularity, and although disconnected in the map, it is connected by a bike lane at Bloor Street to High Park, and Annette Street to Humber Valley,” he says. “The Black Creek Trail connects to the Humber Valley by the Scarlett Bike Lane and Earl Bales Park is not connected but is close to the Finch Corridor Trail and is a major park.”

Cycling the city

Zivojinovic used to be a casual cyclist, biking once a weekend, but when his company returned to the office in the summer he decided to commute by bike to avoid taking public transit. The 60km round trip from downtown Toronto to Victoria Park and Sheppard became his daily activity. “It was very tough at first but it became slightly easier every day and now I don’t think twice about it,” he says.

He loves exploring the city and surrounding area by bike, and made a point to show that trails continue beyond the official city of Toronto boundaries.”My personal favourite is to take the waterfront trail, go up the Humber River, and take the Eglinton Trail west to the Etobicoke Creek Trail,” says Zivojinovic. “I really enjoy the Etobicoke Trail, and I also like the option to go North to Brampton or South and then west to Mississauga.”