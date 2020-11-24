2020 gifts for the cyclist in your life

It can be hard to keep track of which items your cyclist just ordered for their bike, which version or colour they were looking at and what kit they already have in their collection. Thankfully, most of these items are unique enough that your gift recipient probably won’t already have them (or, in the case of the bibs, jersey and Brooklyn cap, they could always use one more).

Campagnolo vintage aluminum bottle ($70)

The Campagnolo vintage aluminum bottle is L’Eroica-ready. Its look speaks to the Italian bike-component marker’s more than 85 years of history. A cork top holds fluids in the alloy container.

Giordana FR-C Pro Lyte bib short ($325)

While the Giordana FR-C Pro Lyte bib short is designed for the heat of summer, it’s also a great piece for a hot, winter pain cave. The garment’s perforated fabric is lightweight and breathable. It’s aero, too, but that’s less important when the wind is coming from a box fan.

Felt Team Jersey ($133 for men’s or women’s)

The Felt Team jersey is made in Italy for the California-based bike maker. The jersey’s light fabric wicks away sweat well. Three back pockets hold ride essentials, such as bars and gels. The fit is a bit loose, so size down for a garment that’s a bit tighter.

Reggie Nice People Ride Bikes flat-brim hat ($36)

The Reggie Nice People Ride Bikes flat-brim hat is five panels of cycling positivity. Who could disagree with this hat?

Armour Leather Circle Bike Bag ($150)

The Amour Leather Circle Bike bag looks good on a rider’s shoulder or attached to a handlebar. It’s made by a company in Ethiopia that works to provide employment opportunities for women. It comes to Canada via Peterborough, Ont.’s Pedal People. The shoulder strap can be removed easily so the bag can buckle neatly to the front of a bike.

Brooklyn Cap ($17)

Casquettes never go out of style. The Brooklyn cap by Apis should be worn during any viewing of A Sunday in Hell or She’s Gotta Have it.

Pearl Izumi Women’s Rove Barrier jacket ($230)

The Pearl Izumi Women’s Rove Barrier jacket is constructed with a breathable, windproof and water-resistant fabric, made with recycled polyester. The jacket works best on commutes. Its two-way zipper helps with ventilation. The drop tail adds reflective visibility and splash protection. It stows away at the end of the ride.