2021 Gift Guide: Apparel for all weather

Stay warm, stay fashionable, or do both at the same time with our 2021 apparel gift guide! From classic kit to the best cold weather gear going, there’s something for riders across Canada and all seasons.

Top Lids

The letter A in the Campagnolo Ekar gravel cap (€17, campagnolo.com) evokes the mountain where the Italian company developed it’s gravel-focused groupset. While the typeface may be contemporary, the look of the cap is quite timeless.

Do forgive our U.S. friends for calling this item a beanie. We all know that the Specialized New Era Cuff S-Logo beanie ($35, specialized.com/ca) is a tuque, and a fine one that that. It’s stylish and will keep you warm, eh.

Made with vibrant colours, the Reggie Totally Rad cap ($28, reggie.bike) comes by its radness honestly. It has an antibacterial tape on the inner band to keep it from getting too funky, which is rad, too.

While blue usually dominates national team kit design, the Mariposa Vintage 1960s National Cycling Team merino jersey ($260, mariposabicycles.ca) goes heavy on the red, just as riders did in 1964. This retro top was inspired by the short NFB film 60 Cycles, which focused on the Tour de Saint-Laurent. Canadian riders had a green maple leaf on their chests. Coincidentally, the colours really go with the season. Every rider will surely wear this jersey with pride.

Alternative Kit

The 6AM WorkShirts dress shirt ($160, 6amworkshirts.com) is designed to get a commuter to the office in good shape. The front and back panels are cotton, while the side panels have the feel of a cycling jersey and wick sweat away. The material is treated with ChitoSante, an environmentally friendly product made from crab and/or shrimp shells. ChitoSante has antibacterial properties that keep odours at bay. 6AM WorkShirts is based in Kelowna, B.C., and its shirts are manufactured in Vancouver.

Like the company’s top-performing bikes, the Pinarello Heritage T-shirt ($70, unoimports.com) is designed in Italy. The garment’s organic cotton goes through a wash that makes it soft and comfortable. It’s just the kind of shirt to wear when you’re not riding bikes, but thinking about bikes.

Tops

The women’s Sugoi Versa II jacket ($209, sugoi.com) is two garments in one. Yes, it’s a jacket with a water-repellant front, and waterproof back and sleeves. But the sleeves, which are connected across the back, are attached to the main part of the jacket by magnets. Once things heat up, these sleeves can come off, turning the Versa II into a vest.

The Q36.5 Base Layer 4 Plus long-sleeve shirt ($182, roadkit.com) is a high-tech garment. It features a hollow-fibre material that traps warmth. The base layer is made with a knit construction, so it doesn’t have any seams. The honeycomb pattern allows designers to use different densities of materials to help manage sweat and warmth.

Give some classic warmth with the Pearl Izumi Merino Thermal long-sleeve base layer ($150, pearlizumi.ca). The traditional wool is blended with recycled polyester fibres. The natural fabric does most of the work in the insulation department, while the synthetic material’s main job is wicking away sweat.

Warm Legs are Happy Legs

The Q36.5 Adventure Winter bib tights ($330, roadkit.com) let you get out and stay warm in sub-zero temperatures. They use a knitted material made from recycled yarns. The outside is water-repellant, while the inside has a soft fleece texture. The extra mesh at the quadriceps and knees is for protection. In a crash, it’s designed to slide over the main fabric and minimize damage to your skin.

While the Lastig Everyday zip tights ($162, lastig.net) were inspired by cyclocross, they work well in scenarios away from muddy races. They have a snug fit. The full-length zippers on the sides of the legs, however, let you get the tights on and off easily. Use them for some warm-up laps before a race or zip them up for training rides out on the trails.

Foot Forward

The Shimano S-Phyre RC902S shoes ($630, bike.shimano.com) are a special edition pair that complement the launch of the new Dura-Ace R9200 series this year. The top-end road shoes have a shine, a sparkle to them. The carbon sole is the company’s stiffest for maximum power transfer to the pedals. The Boa dial, upper and heel cup hold your foot well. Inside, stylish Biemme Meryl socks ($25, logicasport.com) will keep a rider’s feet comfortable in summer.

The Garneau Platinum XZ shoes ($242, garneau.com) use the company’s X-Comfort Zone technology. On each shoe, there’s a ventilated elastomer-spandex insert. This insert allows for some give when your foot naturally expands throughout a long road ride. The Boa dial helps you tune the fit. The Pearl Izumi Merino Tall socks ($30, pearlizumi.ca) keep feet warm with wool and synthetic fibres.