5 non-black bibs to shake up your cycling looks

For many years the clean look of plain black bibs were a standard in the cycling look book.While there have always been some bolder colour options available (for some reason often targeted towards triathletes), in recent years cycling apparel companies have finally started making classy looking bibs that aren’t just black. While we haven’t quite returned to the Mario Cipollini level of loud patterned kit design, these earthy and neutral tones will brighten up your kit ensembles and add a fashionable pop of colour.

Rapha Classic bib short

Made from recycled materials, the Rapha Classic bib short are available in men’s and women’s sizing. Aside from black, the women’s bibs also come in ‘Purple/Off-White’ and ‘Brick/Mustard’ colourways and the men’s come in ‘Brick/Dark Navy’ and ‘Dark Navy/White’.

Sportful Supergiara Bibshort

These gravel-specific bibshorts have three mesh pockets for all your stuff. The chamois padding on these bibs is even gravel-specific. They’re already brown, so a little mud splashed up on them won’t attract too much attention.

Peppermint Gravel Bib

Grey isn’t exactly what comes to mind when you think about colour, but these bibs are definitely unique. The Peppermint Gravel Bibs feature reflective accents and padding designed for long distances (6-7h rides).

Attaquer A-Line Bib Shorts Olive

Attaquer’s A-Line Bib Shorts come in a fun olive tone in both men’s and women’s fit. The brand sells jerseys that will compliment the colour of the bibs, which also come in ‘Navy’, ‘Titanium’ and black.

Giordana Navy Silverline Bib Shorts

For those who aren’t quite ready to delve into too much colour, navy is a nice transition from black bibs. These Giordana bibs feature the brand’s Cirro chamois, which has an aloe vera infusion and 4-layer construction.