Give back: 6 cycling charities
A few ways to help others this holiday season
December 20th, 2019 by Canadian Cycling Magazine | Posted in Gear Reviews | Tags: 2019 Gift Guides, spotlight
The holidays are a time to think about those less fortunate than yourself. Let this non-exhaustive list of local, national and international charities inspire you. If you’re in a financial position to donate, consider helping some of them with their monetary needs.
MS Bike
Get involved as an individual or with a team and raise money to help fund MS research. The MS bike program is active across Canada and the rides run in the summer and fall. The funds you raise will make a difference in research, push for advocacy for accessible and low-cost MS treatments and help with information and treatments tailored specifically to each MS patient.
Bikes Without Borders
Bikes Without Borders knows the impact a bike can have. The Canadian federally-registered charity gives bikes to marginalized individuals and communities where cycling and bike-related solutions can have a significant, positive impact on community development. The charity accepts monetary donations and bikes (in Toronto).
Canada Bikes
Canada Bikes‘s mandate is to “Significantly increase cycling infrastructure and ridership across Canada by providing a strong national presence and a reasoned voice for cycling.” They aim to adopt a national cycling policy for Canada and create a federal cycling infrastructure fund.
Cyclo Nord-Sud
Cyclo Nord-Sud has been around since 1999, making it one of Canada’s oldest cycling-advocacy institutions. Since then, the organization has sent more than 60,000 used bicycles to partners in 21 countries in Africa and Latin America. They also donate bikes locally in an effort to counteract how transport equity adversely affects locals of some of the poorer Montreal neighborhoods. Make a monetary donation or donate a bike.
RELATED: For two decades, Cyclo Nord-Sud has been improving lives with bikes
HUB Cycling
HUB Cycling is a not-for-profit organization that has spent over 20 years removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver, while cultivating the health, environmental, and economic benefits that active transportation can bring. Get involved with them by donating your time or money.
World Bicycle Relief
World Bicycle Relief is an international charity that provides specially designed, locally assembled bicycles for students, health workers and entrepreneurs in communities around the world. They combines nonprofit programs with social enterprise sales to meet the need for reliable transportation in developing countries. If you want to help out you can volunteer, or donate to World Bicycle Relief.