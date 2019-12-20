Give back: 6 cycling charities

The holidays are a time to think about those less fortunate than yourself. Let this non-exhaustive list of local, national and international charities inspire you. If you’re in a financial position to donate, consider helping some of them with their monetary needs.

Get involved as an individual or with a team and raise money to help fund MS research. The MS bike program is active across Canada and the rides run in the summer and fall. The funds you raise will make a difference in research, push for advocacy for accessible and low-cost MS treatments and help with information and treatments tailored specifically to each MS patient.

Bikes Without Borders knows the impact a bike can have. The Canadian federally-registered charity gives bikes to marginalized individuals and communities where cycling and bike-related solutions can have a significant, positive impact on community development. The charity accepts monetary donations and bikes (in Toronto).