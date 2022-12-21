Assos launches new Donzi eyewear line

Everyone knows about Assos and its history of top quality bibs, jerseys and kit, but sunglasses? Maybe not so much. That may change with the company’s new line of Donzi eyewear. The Donzi sunglasses represent the next evolution of ASSOS eyewear. The aim was to create a lens and frame that would give a cyclist a high depth of vision, no matter what position they are in on the bike.

The Donzi lenses have oleophobic and water-repellent treatments so that dirt and spray don’t muck up your glasses.

The glasses also feature kraterCooler tech that increases cooling airflow across your brow and provides anti-fog ventilation.

The frame is secured by an adjustable nose pad and temple construction as well as being compatible with their Optical Clip for prescription inserts.

Features

Adjustable nose pads and temples provide a customized, secure comfort. The nylon frame and polycarbonate lens bounce back rather than shattering from impacts.

Colours

Chrome: A single-piece polycarbonate Spektra lens tuned for strong sunlight and engineered to enhance colors and clarity while radically decreasing glare from water, sand, or pavement.

WodooBlue: A single-piece polycarbonate Spektra lens tuned for strong sunlight and engineered to enhance depth of field, increase periphery vision, and highlight changes intexture, road imperfections, and trail obstacles.

FotoDynamic: A single-piece nylon lens that actively adjusts to variable light conditions. Enhances contrast to highlight changes in texture, road imperfections, and trail obstacles.

Assos Donzi Chrome, $330

Assos Donzi Wodoo Blue, $330

Assos Donzi FotoDynamic, $365

For more information you can go to Assos.ca