Peter Sagan has custom-painted Tarmac SL7 for the Giro d’Italia

As the 2021 Giro d’Italia ramps up to a dramatic finish, Peter Sagan is chasing the Maglia Ciclamino sprinter’s title. The Bora Hansgrohe rider is also chasing a little bit of history. He’s aiming to win his first Grand Tour jersey ridden on clincher tires.

To mark the occasion, Specialized created a custom painted Tarmac SL7 which Sagan will ride the remaining stages on. The Bora rider will look all the more imposing with his race bike matching his leader’s jersey.

Peter Sagan Bike Check: Specialized Tarmac SL7 custom Giro d’Italia Maglia Ciclamino edition

Photo: cauldphoto Bar tape to match the theme. Photo: cauldphoto S-Works, of course. Photo: cauldphoto` Photo: cauldphoto Specialized's Tarmac cuts a fine profile, especially with that custom paint. Photo: cauldphoto` Not a bad view for Sagan. Photo: cauldphoto` Chainstaydetails. Photo: cauldphoto `Roval CLX hoops. Photo: Cauldphoto Dura Ace, with Band of Brothers flairPhoto: cauldphoto` Lead the Change. Photo: cauldphoto

Sagan already has numerous grand tour jerseys to his name. He’s won seven Green Jerseys at Tour de France. If Sagan can maintain his 22-point lead over Israel Start-up Nation’s Davide Cimolia, though, this win will be different. It would be the first one the decorated Slovakian rider has won primarily on clincher tires. According to Specialized, that could be the first Grand Tour jersey of any colour won primarily on clincher tires.

Sagan’s spent much of this year’s Giro on Roval Rapide CLX carbon fibre wheels with Turbo clincher tires. On the gravel of Stage 13, he switched to Turbo RapidAir 28’s. On Stage 10, Turbo Cotton 26 tires carried Sagan to victory.

If Sagan does capture the Maglia Ciclamino on Sunday, it will be a big win for the 31-year-old rider. It will also be a big milestones for clincher tires, which have historically stayed in the shadow of pro cycling’s traditional preference for tubulars. It won’t be clincher tires first big moment of 2021, though. This past April, the Tour of Flanders was won on clinchers for the first time ever.