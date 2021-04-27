Stromer releases new ST2 ebike with digital connectivity

Swiss bike brand Stromer has just announced its newly redesigned ST2 ebike. The ‘Speed Pedelec’ ebike is aimed at commuters and everyday cyclists. This is the brand’s first model to be designed with a carbon belt drive, an upgrade which the brand says works with a hub gear and the proven rear-wheel motor to supply powerful and silent propulsion for an extremely smooth ride. The oil-free Gates Carbon Drive Belt also makes the bike ‘virtually silent’ as it cruises through the city.

“Completely redesigned for 2021, the Stromer ST2 e-bike replaces the previous model by forging new paths in terms of features and technology,” said Dan Delehanty, General Manager, North America at Stromer. “The first Stromer bike with a Gates Carbon Drive Belt, the ST2 combines the best in power, range, design, digital connectivity, comfort, and safety. Whether you work in an office or remotely, the ST2 delivers a premium riding experience for your commute or recreational outings. The low-maintenance equipment is ideal for daily activities, whatever they may consist of in today’s new normal.”

OMNI connect

The ST2 comes with a removable keyless battery. The bike automatically locks with Stromer’s OMNI Connect mobile platform, which connects the rider’s mobile phone with the ST2’s integrated touch display and uses Bluetooth to lock and unlock the bike. The touchscreen display on the bike shows current speed, battery level, and bike location. It communicates with the mobile app to offer updates, GPS localization and ride statistics using 3G and Bluetooth connectivity.

ST2 S-Pedelec ebike features

The bike features a 750-watt rear-wheel CYRO motor which accelerates up to approximately 45km/h. The ST2’s 618Wh battery has a range of up to 120 km, which can optionally be expanded up to 180 km. Other optional modifications include swapping in a suspension fork and/or suspension seatpost, and the option to choose between a “sport” and “comfort” frame.

The ebike’s 5-speed hub gear with grip shift twist shifters can be shifted both while riding or standing still. It comes spec’d with 27.5 inch tires, low-beam and high-beam headlight, a rear light with brake light, and an LED daylight running light (newly integrated into the head tube.)

The bike is available now, in a royal blue or dark grey colourway, for $7,490 at Canadian Stromer dealers.