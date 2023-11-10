Giftable gear to keep you warm on winter rides

As the seasons change and cold weather settles in across Canada, many riders will head indoors for the winter. But, for those hearty souls that intend to keep riding outside, staying warm and enjoying sub-zero shredding has never been easier. Equipment and apparel are so good right now that cold-weather cycling is no longer just surviving, it’s all about thriving through winter.

Stops slush from soaking your shoes

Shimano MW5 Cycling Shoes - Unisex Waterproof clipless shoes for warm winter riding in all conditions Buy Now - $250

Whether you’re fatbiking or plugging away at winter base miles in the rain, Shimano’s MW5 will keep you warm. A Dryshield membrane breathes enough to prevent overheating while keeping moisture out. The neoprene cuff protects against moisture getting in from the top of the shoe. Fleece lining keeps toes toasty while a durable rubber tread will give consistent grip in slippery conditions. Shimano’s speed lace system is easy to use even with cold fingers or with gloves on.

Frost free fingers

Casteli Estremo Gloves Fleece-lined windproof gloves Buy Now - $91 (30% Off)

Estremo is the burliest, but not bulkiest, cold weather glove from Castelli. Windproof Gore® Windstopper® X-Fast keeps the elements out, no matter what weather you are riding in. Fleecy palm padding builds warmth and adds a layer of protection from chills emanating from cold handlebars. To make sure you keep hold of the handlebars, Castelli lines the Estremo with silicone. Neoprene cuffs with a velcro closure add one more barrier against blustery weather

Keep your muscles warm for safe training

Pearl Izumi Thermal Cycling Tights Fleece lined leggings for cycling Buy Now Men's - $165 (25% Off)

Keeping your legs warm is a must when logging winter miles. Pearl Izumi prevents your quads from getting chilly with DWR water-repellent finish and a layer of PI Dry stretchy fleece. Zipperless seams prevent chafing and are one less opportunity for cold to creep in. Silicone waist grippers and an Elite Escape 1:1 chamois let you train in comfort.

Get sendy in snowy conditions

45NRTH Wrathchild Studded TR Fatbike 26 x 4.6 Folding Tire Studded fatbike tire for winter Buy Now - $292 (20% Off)

Fatbike veterans 45NRTH know predictable traction is the secret to getting sendy in sketchy conditions. With 224 studs and solid lugs from center to the tread’s edge, Wrathchild rubber grips in everything from icy hardpack to fresh powder. Tubeless ready 120 TPI casing is supple enough to get the most traction out of a massive 4.6″ width.

Light the way through night rides

CatEye AMPP 800 Front Light A bright bar-mounted light Buy Now - $80 (20% Off)

Days may be getting shorter, but worry not! CatEye lights the way through winter night rides and commutes with 800 lumens of broad beam illumination. Five modes let you choose between long lasting light and full brightness for singletrack shredding. A double click of the power butting works as a shortcut to High mode when you need more light now. An easy bar mount and quick release lets you bring the USB rechargeable headlight indoors to prevent theft or to power up.

Don't let winter rob you of your warmth

CTR Mistral Multi-Tasker Pro - Unisex A windproof balaclava Buy Now - $30 (25% Off)

If you’re the type that doesn’t let any weather keep you indoors, MTR’s fleece-lined windproof balaclava will ensure every ride is warm and cozy. Laser-cut breathing ports wont chafe while the soft fleece lining is comfortable on your face. A hinged design pivots down to prevent overheating if you do manage to work up a sweat.

Keep your gear organized

ORTLIEB Bike Frame-Pack 6L A frame pack for extra gear Buy Now - $184 (20% Off)

Winter riding means bringing extra gear along with you to be ready for all conditions. Keep your layers organized with Ortlieb’s 6L frame pack. Holds snacks, extra bottles, another pair of gloves and any layers you need to shed if the sun does come out. Keep the weight and bulk off your body and make use of that empty space in your frame.

Style meets speed

adidas x Five Ten Five Ten Trailcross Clip-In Mountain Bike Shoes - Women's Clipless shoes with comfortable traction Buy Now - $143 (35% Off)

Not every winter ride is has to be the most extreme adventure since Hillary summited Everest. For chilly – but not arctic – days where you still need traction off the bike, Trailcross mix clipless pedal efficiency with traction and comfort for hike-a-bikes. And, with adidas input, there is a a little style in the mix, too. Made with 50% recycled materials, adidas Trailcross are as eco-friendly as they are good-looking.

Layers are the key to warmth

Santini Colore Puro Thermal Jersey - Women's Long-sleeve thermal jersey tailored for women Buy Now Women's - $136 (20% Off)

Breathable and warm thermofleece construction makes the Santini Colore Puro a fantastic addition to any riders array of layers this winter. Tailored fit for women will sit comfortably between other layers while fleece lined collar and cuffs keep a cool breeze at bay. Bright colours and reflective back pocket detailing add safety when wearing the Colore Puro on its own.

For cycling and cross training

66 North Stadarfell Neoshell Jacket - Women's A versatile water-resistant jacket for women Buy Now Women's - $234 (35% Off)

The off-season isn’t all about basemiles. Cross training helps prevent injuries and keep fitness fun. The Staðarfell is ready to run, ride and even ready to head south and hit the links if your winter vacation includes golf.

Polartec’s NeoShell fabric is water-resistant so you stay dry but breathable so heat doesn’t build up too much under the jacket. Chest pocket, a zippered back pocket and a card pocket on the sleeve make this a versatile garment.

Lend a hand to your cross training

MEC T1 Warm Wind Block Gloves - Unisex Wind resistant gloves Buy Now - $33.71 (25% Off)

Cross country skiing, cycling, running: MEC’s T1 gloves can do it all. Dry-Tex waterproof softshell fabric keeps wind and water out without impacting dexterity. The fingers are touchscreen-compatible so you won’t miss out on that perfect snowy selfy while out in your winter wonderland.

