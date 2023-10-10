It’s time for some Prime day deals on cycling gear to build your perfect pain cave. Across Canada, it’s almost indoor trainer season. Riding inside is easier nowadays with virtual training apps, but having the right tools will make your training more enjoyable and keep you motivated through the winter.

A trainer made for serious riders

Tacx Neo 2T Smart Bike Trainer A quality trainer for quality indoor rides. Buy now - $1,890

This trainer boasts unparalleled power, precision, and lifelike simulation. Thanks to redesigned magnets, it now offers an even quieter and more stable training experience. Plus, with its comprehensive pedal stroke analysis, you can precisely assess the power output of each leg individually.

Best value for protection in your pain cave

CyclingDeal Bike Mat An indoor training mat to protect your floors and lessen sound. Buy Now - $59.98

Crafted from brand-new PVC material measuring a substantial 7mm in thickness, this mat is both soft and odor-free. It serves as an excellent safeguard for your carpet or flooring beneath you trainer, and other cardio exercise equipment. Its durability effectively shields against dirt, dampens vibrations, and prevents tears.

A high quality trainer, durable table that will last

LifeLine Turbo Trainer Table A trainer table for your computer and gear Buy Now - 192.49 (10% off)

The LifeLine Trainer Table is a practical addition to your indoor workout setup. It ensures that your stationary cycling essentials are easily accessible and keeps your training software prominently displayed, helping you maintain your focus on completing your ride.

Editor's choice

Tacx Sweat Cover A cover to protect your bike from sweat. Buy Now - $32.99

During those hard indoor training sessions that result in copious perspiration, this cover is a must. It easily slips over the handlebars and seatpost, efficiently absorbing sweat and safeguarding your bike from potential corrosion.

Best value for a wheel-on trainer

acx Flow Magnetic Smart Bike Trainer A wheel-on indoor trainer Buy Now - $480

An affordable solution for your winter training needs, all without the hassle of removing your wheel. It seamlessly connects to popular cycling apps like Zwift, Tacx, and Trainerroad, ensuring a fully interactive indoor cycling experience. With its easy wheel-on setup and accurate measurement of speed, power, and cadence, it provides a smooth ride feel.

Best value

Royal Sovereign indoor fan An indoor fan for your trainer Buy Now - $53.98 (23% off)

The High-Velocity Circulation fan delivers robust air circulation through its large diameter five wing blades, offering three adjustable fan speed settings to suit your preference. Its fan head can pivot 90˚, allowing you to direct the airflow precisely where you need it.

Plus, its convenient carrying handle makes it portable, allowing you to move it out of the way when you’re not using it.

Editor's choice

Elite Coperton Trainer Tire A tire to use on your wheel-on trainer Buy Now -$44.99

If you choose to use a wheel-on trainer, it’s a good idea to opt for a a trainer over your regular outdoor tire. Its tailored compound and tread design excel at reducing heat, noise, and vibration when used with turbo trainers. Switching to this dedicated indoor 25 mm tire eliminates the hassles associated with using your outdoor tire indoors and promises a more comfortable indoor cycling experience.

Best value

FITUEYES Universal TV Stand A TV stand for your pain cave Buy Now - $68.75

This universal TV mounting bracket is designed to accommodate most 32” to 65″ LCD/LED/Plasma TVs, supporting up 40 kilograms. With four adjustable bracket positions and a swivel range from -40 to +40 degrees, it offers versatility in positioning and viewing angles so you can see it perfectly from your trainer. Additionally, it features a dedicated wire management system designed to conceal all your cables, including power cords and HDMI cables, keeping them neatly hidden from sight.

Best value

Elite Gel Block A levelling block for you front wheel on the trainer Buy Now - $25.93 (Save 30 %(

A sturdy wheel leveling block is an invaluable addition to any training setup. This block makes sure you maintain front wheel stability during indoor trainer sessions. Its anti-slip rubber feet ensure a secure grip, even during demanding standing efforts, effectively minimizing vibrations. The inclusion of gel inserts ensures that both road and mountain bike wheels are firmly held in place.

With the right tools and gear, riding inside can not only be great training, but fun. Set up the perfect pain cave and spend this winter getting fit and enjoying it along the way.

