Prime day deals on cycling gear to build your perfect pain cave
Set up a indoor trainer room that will get you through the winter
It’s time for some Prime day deals on cycling gear to build your perfect pain cave. Across Canada, it’s almost indoor trainer season. Riding inside is easier nowadays with virtual training apps, but having the right tools will make your training more enjoyable and keep you motivated through the winter.
Tacx Neo 2T Smart Bike Trainer
A quality trainer for quality indoor rides.
This trainer boasts unparalleled power, precision, and lifelike simulation. Thanks to redesigned magnets, it now offers an even quieter and more stable training experience. Plus, with its comprehensive pedal stroke analysis, you can precisely assess the power output of each leg individually.
CyclingDeal Bike Mat
An indoor training mat to protect your floors and lessen sound.
Crafted from brand-new PVC material measuring a substantial 7mm in thickness, this mat is both soft and odor-free. It serves as an excellent safeguard for your carpet or flooring beneath you trainer, and other cardio exercise equipment. Its durability effectively shields against dirt, dampens vibrations, and prevents tears.
LifeLine Turbo Trainer Table
A trainer table for your computer and gear
The LifeLine Trainer Table is a practical addition to your indoor workout setup. It ensures that your stationary cycling essentials are easily accessible and keeps your training software prominently displayed, helping you maintain your focus on completing your ride.
Tacx Sweat Cover
A cover to protect your bike from sweat.
During those hard indoor training sessions that result in copious perspiration, this cover is a must. It easily slips over the handlebars and seatpost, efficiently absorbing sweat and safeguarding your bike from potential corrosion.
acx Flow Magnetic Smart Bike Trainer
A wheel-on indoor trainer
An affordable solution for your winter training needs, all without the hassle of removing your wheel. It seamlessly connects to popular cycling apps like Zwift, Tacx, and Trainerroad, ensuring a fully interactive indoor cycling experience. With its easy wheel-on setup and accurate measurement of speed, power, and cadence, it provides a smooth ride feel.
Royal Sovereign indoor fan
An indoor fan for your trainer
The High-Velocity Circulation fan delivers robust air circulation through its large diameter five wing blades, offering three adjustable fan speed settings to suit your preference. Its fan head can pivot 90˚, allowing you to direct the airflow precisely where you need it.
Plus, its convenient carrying handle makes it portable, allowing you to move it out of the way when you’re not using it.
Elite Coperton Trainer Tire
A tire to use on your wheel-on trainer
If you choose to use a wheel-on trainer, it’s a good idea to opt for a a trainer over your regular outdoor tire. Its tailored compound and tread design excel at reducing heat, noise, and vibration when used with turbo trainers. Switching to this dedicated indoor 25 mm tire eliminates the hassles associated with using your outdoor tire indoors and promises a more comfortable indoor cycling experience.
FITUEYES Universal TV Stand
A TV stand for your pain cave
This universal TV mounting bracket is designed to accommodate most 32” to 65″ LCD/LED/Plasma TVs, supporting up 40 kilograms. With four adjustable bracket positions and a swivel range from -40 to +40 degrees, it offers versatility in positioning and viewing angles so you can see it perfectly from your trainer. Additionally, it features a dedicated wire management system designed to conceal all your cables, including power cords and HDMI cables, keeping them neatly hidden from sight.
Elite Gel Block
A levelling block for you front wheel on the trainer
A sturdy wheel leveling block is an invaluable addition to any training setup. This block makes sure you maintain front wheel stability during indoor trainer sessions. Its anti-slip rubber feet ensure a secure grip, even during demanding standing efforts, effectively minimizing vibrations. The inclusion of gel inserts ensures that both road and mountain bike wheels are firmly held in place.
With the right tools and gear, riding inside can not only be great training, but fun. Set up the perfect pain cave and spend this winter getting fit and enjoying it along the way.
Products reviewed in this article:
Tacx Neo 2T Smart Bike Trainer
CyclingDeal Bike Mat
LifeLine Turbo Trainer Table
Tacx Sweat Cover
acx Flow Magnetic Smart Bike Trainer
Royal Sovereign indoor fan
Elite Coperton Trainer Tire
FITUEYES Universal TV Stand
Elite Gel Block