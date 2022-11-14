CHPT3 review: Grand Tour bibs and Most Days jersey

When David Millar started his cycling clothing company. CHPT3 , his vision for the design was immediately clear. Sleek but simple, comfortable and with performance in mind. “I spent my entire professional cycling career dressed as a human billboard. From now on, I want to wear something subtle and understated,” the former world champion said.

That’s exactly what you’ll find with the Grand Tour bib short and Most Days performance jersey. Elegant, and minimalist in look, but made for long days and quick rides.

Men’s Grand Tour Road bib short

A short designed by someone who knows all about long days in the saddle, the Grand Tour Road bib is comfortable and created for performance. The bibs fit snugly against your skin, without being too tight at the back. I have sometimes noticed some straps being too tight on the back, and these were the perfect balance. Featuring breathable mesh on both bibs, the shorts are snug and tight, but extremely cozy.

The supple fabric, made of 65 per cent recycled materials, ensures that the shorts have an ergonomic fit, and create a second skin-like feel. The “Elastic Interface Peloton Performance Super Air Pad,” which may seem like a lot of words for a shammy–delivers. The size of the chamois is ideal in both thickenss andd width. It’s not as wide as some competitors, and is clearly designed with racing or long rides in mind. One thing I noticed was that once on, the shorts stay there. The red silicone grippers on the inside leg keep the shorts from riding up even a millimeter, which is a pet peeve of mine on other bibs I’ve used. Plus the logo is reflective on both the back and thigh panel. branding on thigh and back panel.

Finally, the shorts were designed with long rides or races in mind: they will not degrade if you get some sunscreen or embrocation on them. The shorts come in either carbon black, or outer space blue.

Men’s Most Days performance jersey

The Grand Tour bibs are complemented with the Most Days performance jersey. The jersey is made of 100 per cent recycled polyester. Made in Europe, the jersey has a race fit, and you may want to consider going up one size, or check the sizing. Featuring SPF50 UV protection, the jersey also comes with odour control, using HeiQ antimicrobial tech.

One thing I really liked about the jersey was the “zippability.” Some jerseys tend to use a bit of finesse to unzip on the fly, but the zipper on the Most Days went down easily, with just one hand.

Again, having been designed by a former pro, it’s clear that functionality is important with the top. Just like the jersey, there’s reflective branding for safety.

CHPT3 Grand Tour bibs, $225

CHPT3 Most Days jersey, $160