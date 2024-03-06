Cycles Devinci launches E-Milano HD commuter bike: functional, fashionable and affordable
A quality ride for riding to work or errands
On Wednesday, Cycles Devinci introduced the E-Milano HD, an affordable ebike for commuters. Functionality is at the core of this bike, equipped with the usual features like fenders, lights, a rack, and a low-profile kickstand, but offering more in terms of design.
The E-Milano HD has a hub drive and internal battery, and the frame has some clean lines that will definitely get some comments when you’re riding to work. Because who doesn’t want some kudos when you show up on the job, right?
While some fully equipped ebikes can often come with a hefty price tag, E-Milano HD comes at a pretty competitive price without compromising on quality and safety.
Key features
Powerful hub drive
All-weather ready with fenders
Integrated lights for safe night commuting
Internal battery for a streamlined look
Convenient rack for your stuff
Low-profile kickstand for easy locking up at the office
Devinci E-Milano HD, $2,500
