Cycles Devinci launches E-Milano HD commuter bike: functional, fashionable and affordable

On Wednesday, Cycles Devinci introduced the E-Milano HD, an affordable ebike for commuters. Functionality is at the core of this bike, equipped with the usual features like fenders, lights, a rack, and a low-profile kickstand, but offering more in terms of design.

The E-Milano HD has a hub drive and internal battery, and the frame has some clean lines that will definitely get some comments when you’re riding to work. Because who doesn’t want some kudos when you show up on the job, right?

While some fully equipped ebikes can often come with a hefty price tag, E-Milano HD comes at a pretty competitive price without compromising on quality and safety.

Key features

Powerful hub drive

All-weather ready with fenders

Integrated lights for safe night commuting

Internal battery for a streamlined look

Convenient rack for your stuff

Low-profile kickstand for easy locking up at the office

Devinci E-Milano HD, $2,500

To learn more, visit Devinci.com