Ekoi launches new men’s and women’s winter collections

On Friday, clothing and accessories brand Ekoi launched four new men’s and two new women’s winter collections. According to the company, special emphasis has been placed on the intricate technical aspects of the jerseys and thermal jackets, all while maintaining their aesthetic appeal.

Fabrics used

Plastotex fibre serves as the core element in thermal jackets, featuring a 3-layer technical membrane. This membrane not only provides exceptional waterproof defense against rain and splashes but also offers a high level of windproof protection against chilling winds. Moreover, it maintains breathability, ensuring comfort during wear.

The look of the collections

The four men’s collections are Monochrome, Carbon, Atom, and Cross Road, come in a range of colours, all highly visible when out riding.

The two women’s collections are watercolour, the Zen of Japanese cherry orchards.

Ekoi men’s Atom collection

Ekoï Atom LS jersey

Thermal and breathable, with Cold Stop cuffs to block the wind. This collections is available in the, red, white, grey, black, fluo yellow and fluo green.

$130

Ekoï Atom thermal jacket

A windproof and water-resistant jacket that is breathable, it’s perfect for blustery rides when the temps range from – 5 Celsius to 10 Celsius. It is available in red, white, grey, black, fluo yellow and fluo green.

$220

Women’s Aura collection

Ekoï Aura LS jersey

A breathable jersey that will make your winter rides enjoyable and warm. It features four back pockets including one that is zipped. It is available green and pink.

$115

Ekoï Aura thermal jacket

Using a double technical membrane and a microfleece lining, this jacket will provide protection from the wind and rain, all while being breathable and comfortable.

The jacket comes in green and pink.

$185

To check out all the new collections, you can visit Ekoi.com