Favero launches new off-road power pedals

On Tuesday, Favero launched its latest pedal, the Assioma Pro MX. This is the first off-road offering from the Italian company. Currently, they have only made road pedals that are Look Keo or Shimano SPD-SL compatible.

The Assioma Pro MX utilizes a Shimano SPD-compatible system for gravel, cyclocross or MTB so you can see your watts when you’re on the trails. According to Favero, they are accurate to within +/- of 1 per cent and weigh 191.4 g per pedal.

The stack height is 11.2mm, which is considerably less than the Garmin Rally XC at 13.5mm and slightly above SRM’s X-Power 10.5mm.

The pedals are rechargeable, and Favero says you will get 60 hours in between charges. A charging cable with magnetic clips that attach to the spindle are included, and they are easy to attach. The battery is included in the spindle, which Favero says avoids any battery power dropouts since it is not exposed.

The pedal body is made of aluminum, as opposed to some of the other options available that come in plastic. There is no need to calibrate the pedals, as the Assioma Pro MX automatically self-calibrates. Along with the Micro-USB charging cable is a pair of SM-SH51 cleats.

You can also see your data from your rides by using the Favero Cycling app.

Pricing is not available in Canada as of Tuesday, but you can learn more at Favero.com