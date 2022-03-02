First look: Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc

Hunt has launched their all-new 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheelset. The ultralight wheelset is the newest addition to the Aerodynamicist range and the first in the collection to feature a hookless/straight side-wall rim, designed to provide the lowest possible rim weight while maintaining strength and reliability.

The wheel is aimed at both WorldTour and everyday riders in mind, with the prototypes having been tested by Team Qhubeka-NextHash at the 2021 Tour de France and Vuelta a España under Sergio Henao and Fabio Aru. It’s a versatile wheel, good for both KOM hunting, hill climb competitions, and big days on the steepest gradients.



The wheel is designed around a 28 mm tire. The profile is designed with a truncated airfoil shape and rounded U-shaped profile, which is said to minimize drag by helping airflow stay attached longer as it passes over the rim.

It’s laced to the new Hunt cold-forged Sprint SLC hubs. The wheelset comes in at a quite light 1213 g.

Key features:

Dimensions: 25mm external, 21mm internal

Weight: 1213g

Hubs: Sprint SLC 7.5 Hub, with an engagement rate of 7.5 degrees. Multi-point pawls, with 48 ratchets within the hub shell. Centre-Lock Disc.

Bearings: EZO

Spokes: UD carbon fibre spokes with incredibly high strength, stiffness and weighing only 2.7 g per spoke

Tire compatiblity: Hookless Tubeless tyres only, optimised for 28 mm

Freehub options: Shimano/SRAM 8/9/10/11 speed, SRAM XD/XDR, Campagnolo 8/9/10/11/12 speed

Cost: $1619