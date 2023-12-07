Garmin unveils the Tacx Neo3M indoor smart trainer with multidirectional movement

Garmin unveiled the Tacx Neo 3M on Thursday, a new direct-drive trainer equipped with multidirectional movement. The latest indoor smart trainer incorporates integrated motion plates, which aim to enhance comfort and provide a more lifelike riding experience. Leveraging its electromagnetic motor braking system, the Tacx Neo 3M introduces a virtual flywheel, enabling cyclists to simulate the sensation of riding on diverse road surfaces, including downhill slopes.

Furthermore, it integrates with the Tacx Training app, enabling cyclists to execute training plan workouts synced from their Garmin Connect calendar. Users can go on virtual group rides, join training sessions with WorldTour professionals, and immerse themselves in captivating videos showcasing picturesque routes and locations all over the world.

“Our goal is to make indoor training as realistic to their outdoor rides as possible and we’re proud to do just that with the introduction of the Tacx NEO 3M—the only trainer to offer built-in multidirectional movement, a virtual flywheel and a magnet motor. Now, cyclists can take advantage of features and technology they won’t be able to find anywhere else and, as a result, level-up their training like never before,” Dan Bartel, Garmin VP, said.

Tacx says the Neo 3M delivers the most authentic indoor cycling experience to date, featuring advanced training and performance capabilities.

Rundown on the features on Tacx Neo 3M

The Tacx Neo 3M comes equipped with a range of features designed to enhance the indoor cycling experience. The built-in motion plates offer multidirectional movement, allowing cyclists to engage in a more natural side-to-side flexion as well as front-to-back movement. This feature enables riders to adopt a more realistic position, enhancing the effectiveness of their training. The plates can be toggled on and off as desired, providing flexibility in use.

The virtual flywheel in the Tacx Neo 3M replicates the sensations of riding on various road surfaces, such as cobblestone and gravel, offering a genuine road feel during training sessions. The trainer seamlessly integrates with the Tacx Training app and other popular platforms like TrainerRoad and Zwift. Cyclists can also automatically upload ride data to the Garmin Connect app, ensuring a comprehensive overview of their performance. Additionally, the Tacx Neo 3M allows for simulated inclines of up to a 25 per cent gradient, providing a challenging workout experience that includes realistic descent simulations.

Power accuracy is a key highlight, with performance measurements—power, speed, and cadence—remaining accurate to within 1 per cent across a wide range of power outputs. The trainer is sprint-ready, offering maximum stability even during explosive sprints of up to 2,200 watts. The Tacx Neo 3M also features ERG mode, automatically adjusting power targets during workouts, with minimized vibration, ensuring a quiet training environment. The built-in LED indicator changes colors to reflect the intensity of a cyclist’s effort, and an integrated handle facilitates easy transportation.