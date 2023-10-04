Gas Gas launches new enduro ebike

On Wednesday, Gas Gas announced its all-new ECC Enduro ebike. With a new frame, SRAM Eagle powertrain and other upgraded tech, the bike is a race-oriented machine.

According to the Spanish bike brand, the ECC has been designed and tested to create a performance bike that can handle the gnarliest enduro trails out there. The bike has been tested at the biggest enduro races in the world by its UCI e-enduro world cup, and is now available to the public. It uses the DVO powered by WP suspension platform, which Gas Gas claims is a first for mountain biking.

SRAM Eagle powertrain

At the core of the Gas Gas ECC is the SRAM Eagle powertrain drive unit, a component designed to provide a more natural pedaling experience. This eMTB system offers some notable features:

A custom software program from SRAM.

Up to 90Nm of torque and 680W peak power.

Two support levels, namely range and rally, along with auto and coast shifting capabilities.

A quiet and efficient ride, no matter what the conditions

The development process for this system incorporated lessons learned from previous applications, including addressing power losses during intense riding. SRAM also utilized heat-resistant materials to enhance thermal performance and extend power delivery capabilities.

Improved suspension

The ECC also comes with an upgraded suspension system. DVO and WP have joined forces, combining their expertise from different corners of the MTB and moto worlds. This collaboration merges WP’s proven cone valve technology with DVO’s reliable hardware to deliver a safer, more enjoyable, and confidence-boosting ride.

The cone valve damper, found in the 170mm travel, 38mm fork, and coil shock, acts as a blow-off valve, allowing you to maintain higher suspension travel without harsh impacts from bottoming out. This design reduces rider fatigue and minimizes hand discomfort during your rides.

Gas Gas dealers will have the first deliveries of the ECC before the end of 2023, with worldwide availability in the beginning 2024. The new ECC will be available in North America in spring of 2024.