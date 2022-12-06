Here’s the $2,800 Campagnolo gold corkscrew you never knew you needed until now

If you invented the quick release, you’d probably enjoy a few bottles of fine wine too. Which is why Tulio Campagnolo ended up making his own corkscrew in 1966 after he was disappointed with the one he owned.

The Italian parts manufacturer has been making these signature corkscrews for a while, but this one takes the torta.

Their tool is designed to ensure that the cork is extracted correctly, and such that it centers itself perfectly on the cork. Like Campagnolo’s componentry, the corkscrew marries function and form.

But this one is gold. Gold, Jerry. Gold. To celebrate the iconic wine opener, and just in time for the holidays, Campy is releasing two versions: A limited edition Big Corkscrew plated in 24-karat gold and a 18-karat rose gold version.

So if you have three racks burning in your pocket, you’re in luck.

