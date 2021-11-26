How to elevate your storage game on your bike

The new Tailfin Mini Cage is perfect for carrying essentials on your mountain bike or gravel bike securely and rub-free. The introduction of the Mini Cage is part of the Cargo Cage range, first released in 2020.

What is it?

The new Mini Cage is a versatile, low profile mount for carrying gear or bottles. CNC machined from 7075-T6 aluminum, the highest grade used in the cycle industry. Using this grade, it’s stronger and lighter cage , lighter and far less likely to fail than welded or sheet metal versions.

The Mini Cage features a careful design aimed to be as free from sharp edges as possible. Chamfered edges ensure minimal risk of damage to soft bags, tubes or straps. These provide a clean, scratch-free interface with your frame. The integrated strap guides hold gear secure while also retaining the straps when not in use. We also kept the strap guides long enough to be compatible with a wide range of Voile or Velcro-style cargo straps.

The Tailfin Mini Cage features a concave design to securely hold your gear or a water bottle with a single strap, unlike most existing mini cargo mounts that feature an almost flat profile. This shaping holds a standard bottle or larger Nalgene/Kleen Kanteen style bottles in complete stability, which is something your typical Velcro enduro strap cannot do.

The Mini Cage design is based around the standard two-bolt “bottle cage” spacing. Ovalized mounting slots to allow the rider to tweak the position of the Mini Cage to gain maximum practicality.

The Load Pads have a V-shaped profile that extends beyond the diameter of rivet nuts to contact the frame on either side. This offers extra support and helps spread the load more evenly during shock loading. This provides a secure, scratch-free and rattle-free fit even under the most severe loading conditions elevating it beyond merely a flat metal plate bolted to your frame.

The Tailfin Mini Cage is an alternative to the ever-popular Velcro strap gear mounts. There is zero risk of frame damage by holding the inner tube, tools, or dry bag away from the frame. The low profile design is so aesthetically pleasing that you can happily keep it on your bike even when not using it to its full potential.

Key specs

Height: 87 mm

Width: 72 mm

Depth: 17 mm

Weight: 37.6 gm (inc. mounting hardware)

Colour: Tailfin Black