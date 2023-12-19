How to layer for the winter

Moving into winter, the challenges intensify to dress properly with colder temperatures, potential rain, and even snow. That means you’ll need thicker jerseys or bibs, windproof vests and waterproof jackets, as well as insulated bib tights to stay warm. Gloves, shoe covers, and a suitable head covering become crucial for protecting extremities from the biting cold. You most likely won’t be removing layers in the same way as the spring, but if you go for a longer ride, it is possible you’ll need to adjust your outfit a few hours later. In the winter, layering is just as important as it maximizes warmth and protection from the wind, while still allowing you to adjust as you go along. Maintaining warmth while ensuring sufficient breathability is crucial to prevent excessive sweating, which can lead to a chilling effect as soon as the intensity of activity decreases. For this winter guide, the range is 2 – 8 C. If you’re riding in warmer conditions, this spring guide can help you with temps between 8 C to 16 C.

Skin layer

A good base layer is crucial when you’re layering for the winter. Given that you’ll have much thicker jackets and outerwear, having a dry first layer against your skin is super important. It needs to be comfortable and breathable, so that the garment wicks the moisture created by perspiration.

The Winter LS Skin Layer specifically designed to thrive in cold and challenging conditions. Its insulating knit structure and seamless construction work in harmony to ensure you stay dry and well-insulated from the base layer onwards. For colder days, the Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer will give you even more warmth for that first layer. Just like the Winter LS, the seamless construction remains unchanged, there is a notable shift in composition.

The addition of wool, polyamide, and carbon fiber introduces a significantly different blend. The extra wide double layer collar covers the neck and provides extra warmth, with the ribbed fabric trapping in the heat.

Assos Winter LS Skin Layer, $145

Assos Ultraz Winter LS Skin Layer, $175

Jacket

Once you’ve got your first layer down, it’s time to get the shell sorted. You need a jacket that is thick enough to keep you warm, while also taking the edge off those windy, blustery days in the winter. But it’s got to be comfortable and breathable. The Equipe R Habu Winter Jacket S9 for men has a second-skin fit and is made with a 3-layer membrane and high-stretch thermal textiles on the back, lower front panel, and neck, enhancing thermal insulation and promoting greater breathability. The jacket has wind-blocking and waterproof insulation for optimal performance, for those windy, wet rides.

Assos Equipe R Habu Winter jacket, $515

On the women’s side, the Dyora RS Winter is made for riders who want to ride all year round with a comfortable softshell jacket but not compromise on the fit. If you’re like me, I don’t like bulky jackets in the winter. I want to be warm, but give me a sleek, fast-looking and feeling jacket. That’s what this is. Insulation, breathability, and flexibility that looks quick and feels great. Given the fit, you may want to go one size up given that you’ll have a base layer and/or jersey underneath.

Assos Dyora RS Winter jacket, $695

Tights

If you’ve never worn bib tights before, you’ll want to invest in a pair. No matter how good the drawstring is, two things are bound to happen. Either you’ll notice them slipping at the back, or you’ll have to cinch it so tight it’s uncomfortable on your waist. The Equipe R Habu Winter Bib Tights S9 excel in high breathability and features an aerodynamic, compressive fit, making it ideal for intense rides in cold conditions. It uses RX EVO PLUS, the warmest level of its proprietary fabric. Additional panels in the core and knees provide more protection against wind and road spray. Those areas left unprotected can quickly turn a cold ride into absolute misery.

Assos Equipe R Habu Winter bib tights, $405

For women, Dyora RS Winter Bib Tights S9 will offer comfort and warmth. Winter bib tights with a streamlined design that combine targeted protection, optimal breathability, and an aerodynamic fit, catering to riders who want to head out and keep the pace high even when it’s cold out. The fleece-lined bottoms feature clips at the back for convenient bathroom breaks.

Assos Dyora RS Winter Bib tights, $565

Gloves

There’s nothing worse than cold hands on a winter ride. It can ruin–and most likely dramatically reduce the time out on the bike, and make the ride home miserable.

Assos has redesigned its Winter Gloves Evo glove, making it resistant to wind and water with minimal bulk, as it now features enhanced insulation and a palm design that prevents bunching. That ensures optimal bar feel and finger dexterity—just because you’re riding in the cold doesn’t mean you need to wear a too-thick glove. You still want to be able to grip the bars, shift and brake with ease. The new thermal, breathable, and water-repellent textile provides excellent grip and finger dexterity. If you’ve used lighter versions of the company’s gloves, you’ll notice the palm padding pattern is consistent, ensuring a uniform sense of comfort throughout the year.

Assos Winter Gloves Evo, $125

If you are headed out in some even colder temps, say, closer to 2 degrees Celsius, then the Ultraz Winter Gloves are a wise option. They provide unparalleled insulated protection for severe weather conditions. When you’re out in extreme conditions, cycling gear must be equally exceptional. The Ultraz levels up warmth by using a neoprene cuff and an insulating lining into a sturdier softshell material. Both gloves feature pressure pads, a handy snot wipe (because you those winter rides always make your nose run) and a reflective strip on little finger, as well as pull off/on tabs.

Assos Ultraz Winter Gloves, $160

Accessories

Just like in the spring, the temperature can, and will fluctuate on the course of your ride. There are easy ways to modulate your comfort level. You never want to be wearing too much–and overheat–and you never want to wear too little. An easy way to do that is by using a Winter Neck Warmer. If you’ve never used a neck warmer before, you’ll be amazed at how much heat is retained. Once you try it on a cold day, you’ll never want to not use one.The Assos Winter Neck Warmer uses insulating and breathable circular seamless fabric to keep you warm and protected. The single-layer construction captures warmth around your face and throat, simultaneously regulating temperature through high breathability to expel moisture and excess heat. This effectively wards off the cold, stinging sensation caused by the buildup of internal moisture.

Assos Winter Neck Warmer, $62

The Winter Cap uses the same material as the Winter Neck Warmer, and is a crucial addition to winter riding. When I was racing full-time–back in the old days, it was common to ditch your helmet in the winter and wear a thermal winter hat, or toque. At the time, there simply weren’t viable solutions to wearing a hat under a helmet that was snug and warm–they just didn’t fit. Thankfully, that’s changed. The Winter Hat is crafted with the sole purpose of shielding you from the cold winter weather. Constructed from an insulated and breathable fabric, it offers optimal protection and warmth during your bike rides, fitting comfortably under your helmet.

Assos Winter Cap, $68

Overshoes

Last, and certainly not least: overshoes. Just like gloves, the wrong pair of overshoes can turn an enjoyable winter ride into an absolute nightmare. Since cold road spray can be brutal on your feet, The GT Winter Booties use the same material found on their winterproof jackets. That means your feet and ankles will be protected from any moisture on those frigid cold roads. If you’re not wearing the right overshoes on cold days, you will find your ankles and feet soaked and frozen in a matter of minutes. The GT Winter Booties are also sleek in its design, so you won’t find your heels rubbing the crank arms, which can be annoying.

Assos GT Winter Booties, $125

This story was presented by Assos