Hunt launches SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc wheel

On Thursday Hunt launched its latest set of wheels: the SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc. The goal was to create an all-around road race wheelset with a depth of up to 50mm, allowing both 30mm and 28mm tires. Three years in the making, Hunt wanted to make a faster version of its 48 Limitless wheels, and to reduce the overall weight.

According to Hunt, The SUB50 Limitless road race wheelset prioritizes aerodynamic performance with a focus on efficiency-to-weight and efficiency-to-depth ratios. In comparative testing against the DT Swiss ARC 1400 DICUT 50 DB, with a weight of 1456g, the SUB50 had aerodynamic efficiency with a 28mm tire. Despite the DT Swiss model being marginally faster (0.6 W in Run A, 0.14 W slower in Run B), this was primarily attributed to its 3mm narrower internal rim width, resulting in a narrower tire profile. Notably, the SUB50 showcased a 1.85 watt advantage over the DT Swiss 50 when equipped with a 30mm tire, offering the added benefits of a wider internal rim, including reduced rolling resistance and increased grip and comfort.

The aerodynamic testing took place at the GST WindKanal, conducted by Ernst Pfeiffer and showed the SUB50 Limitless outperformed the deeper Zipp 454 NSW wheelset (55/58mm depth, 1428g) by 3.07 watts when tested with 30mm tires and by 0.99 watts with 28mm tires. The wind tunnel’s margin of error is specified by Pfeiffer at +/-0.3 watts with a complete bike setup.

The SUB50 Limitless weighs 1380 grams per pair with UD Carbon Spokes and 1428 grams per pair with steel spokes. The wheelset features the HUNT H_Ratchet DBL dual-sided ratchet system with a 40-tooth drive ring, providing 9-degree engagement and weighing 332g per set.

Specs

Hunt SUB50 Limitless Aero Disc UD carbon spoke, stainless steel bearings

Weight: 1380g per pair

Internal Rim Width: 23.0mm

External Rim Width: 34.2mm Front | 30mm Rear

Spokes: TaperLock UD Carbon

Spoke Count: 18 Front | 20 Rear

Hubs: HUNT H_Ratchet DBL, 40T, 9-degree engagement

Bearings: Double-sealed stainless steel cartridge

Hunt Sub 50 Steel Spoke $2,570

Hunt Sub 50 UD Steel Bearing, $3,210

Hunt Sub 50 UD CeramicSpeed $3,975

To learn more, check out Huntbikewheels.com