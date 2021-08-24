Louis Garneau releases new gravel-specific apparel

Louis Garneau Group is embracing the “spirit of the gravel adventure” with an expansion of its gravel-specific Groad collection for the 2021/2022 season.

Garneau’s new collection includes a seasonal specific apparel range with men’s and women’s breathable and protective jerseys and bibs as well as weatherproof gravel specific bags.

The brands says the collection gives riders “the ultimate flexibility as the cooler days set in the Northern Hemisphere.”

First launched in 2019 in collaboration with the Rasputitsa gravel event in Vermont, the Groad collection has evolved with the summer 2021/2022 line-up. The clothing was developed with a panel of “international gravel enthusiasts,” and embodies a “spirit of nostalgic rebellion from traditional ways.”

“Gravel is not a new thing at Garneau,” says Louis Garneau, founder and president of Louis Garneau Group. “For the past seven years, we have been a pioneer addicted to the freedom and adventure that gravel offers. From the launch of our first gravel bike in Canada in 2016 (Garibaldi) to our collaboration with Rasputitsa to this new summer collection, we’ve worked with passionate gravel enthusiasts and are a mainstay on the gravel scene in North America and now look to share that in the international market. The versatility and functionality of our styles make our collection perfect for gravel and also adapt to your needs on the road so you don’t need two different wardrobes.”

Gravel kit

The new gravel collection, available August 2021, includes two types of tops in men’s and women’s sizing. The Clutch jersey ($130) is a gravel-specific jersey that “can also do the tarmac thing.” It has five pockets—three traditional back pockets and two additional swivelling ones on the sides.

The clutch jersey The Clutch jersey The Grity t-shirt

The Grity T-shirt ($70) is a technical that features a high wicking lightweight fabric designed to stay dry on the steepest backroads. Its also equipped with reflective accents for safety and visibility when that extra loop at dusk calls.

Garneau says that the Corridge Bib’s ($225) 5.1 Pulse chamois uniquely limits road vibrations. It has two side pockets and one back pocket and is made with smooth, compressive lycra.

The complete Groad Collection, including fall and winter lines, is also available for custom design through Garneau’s custom program.

Gravel bags

Starting Aug. 2021, new models of Garneau bags will also be available, including options for saddles, top tubes and handlebars (starting at $45). The gravel bags feature sealed seams and Garneau says they are 100 per cent waterproof, offering “all the storage you need for those long adventures.”