Made for racing: BMC launch the Teammachine R bike

On Saturday, BMC launched its Teammachine R race bike. The Teammachine has best tested at renowned events like the Tour de France, Olympics, World Championships, and one-day Classics, with much success.

BMC and RBAT partnered to refine the Teammachine SLR, aiming to create the ultimate race bike that optimizes weight, aerodynamics, and power transfer.

Whether it is mountains, cobbles or smooth asphalt, the Teammachine R is designed to conquer various race terrains, serving as a versatile all-in-one solution.

The focus on achieving a featherweight and aerodynamic structure involved extensive analysis, resulting in a frame and fork weighing only 910 g and 345 g, respectively. This makes the Teammachine R a lightweight, all-purpose race bike, tipping the scales at just 7 kg.

Employing techniques from Formula 1, such as mass material and structural simulations, computational fluid dynamics analysis, and wind tunnel testing, has led to groundbreaking advancements in cycling:

Halo fork

The uniquely wide parallel fork legs help redirect turbulent air generated by the front wheel at high speeds, reducing aerodynamic drag and allowing cleaner air to cling to the frame longer.

Strategic stiffness

Adapting to new UCI rules, the revised bottom bracket design optimizes surface area for smoother airflow. The aero-shaped design also narrows the gap between the frame and the rear wheel, ensuring improved airflow attachment to the rim and, consequently, the most efficient power transfer.

Streamlined frontal area

Key tube shapes have been reimagined to minimize frontal exposure while preserving an ideal balance of stiffness and compliance.

Enhanced horizontal profile

By expanding the horizontal profile in key areas, the Teammachine R can respond effectively across a broader range of yaw angles.

Integrated bottle cages

The proprietary bottle cages contribute to the bike’s speed even when bottles are onboard.

Sleek dropout design

Hidden dropouts, integrated into the frame and fork, maintain streamlined airflow for optimal aerodynamics.