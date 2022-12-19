Mathieu van der Poel is testing a slick new Canyon Aeroad prototype

It looks like Canyon has a new version of its Aeroad, and it’s being tested by none other than Mathieu van der Poel. Someone at WielerFlits (which is quickly becoming scoop central for cycling) noticed that the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was on a prototypical black Canyon frame. The bike was similar to the current Aeroad, with a few differences.

The bike brand launched the current edition of the frame two years ago, but the matte black version MvdP was testing is a slighty diferent. MvdP posted photos of him and the bike on both Strava and Instagram on Sunday.

On the bike that the former world champ was riding, the seat and top tubes in the current model connect at right angles to each other, however this version is triangular with an extra piece of carbon on the inside of the frame. The bike brand responded to a query from WielerFlits confirming the frame is something new that they are working on.