NamedSport energy bars and hydration tablets: Tasty and refreshing fuel for on and off the bike

Making sure your body is fuelled and hydrated is one of the most important aspects of training and racing in cycling. If you don’t get enough in your body, your ride can quickly go south. No one knows this more than the pros. When it comes to fueling needs for training and racing, the big cycling teams don’t mess around. Named Sport is one of the top choices for the pros to hydrate and fuel while on or off the bike.

If your’re not familiar with Named (pronounced nah-med as it is an acronym for Natural Medicine), endurance athletes in Europe are all-too-familiar with the Italian company’s products. You may have seen noticed some of the giant-sized “bottles” on the side of the road in the Tour de France. That’s because NamedSport is an official sponsor of the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia, as well as races like Milano-Sanremo and Strade Bianche. It’s also the sponsor of several WorldTour teams.

The company was established in 2014 when founder Andrea Rosso formed a partnership with one of Italy’s leading natural medicine companies, Named S.P.A. The company has quickly become a major player in the sports-nutrition marketplace, especially with elite cyclists.

Isotonic Hydra Zero tablets

If you’re looking for a fast way to hydrate after a tough ryde, the Isotonic Hydra Zero tablets do the trick. Each bottle has twenty tablets. To use the product, you simply drop one in a glass and fill ‘er up with water. It’s basically like the old alka-seltzer tablets–they fizz and dissolve into your drink and you’re good to go. The refreshing drink comes in orange or lemon-lime and goes down easy. More importantly, the drink has a mix of vitamins and electrolytes that give you a quick and tasty hydration solution. The good part too is the mix has zero sugar.

$9.00 at unoimports.com.

Energybar

A delicious snack that is different from some of the other brands, the energy bar is a puffed rice with fruit juice and pureed fruit riding fuel. The rice crispy-like texture makes it a tasty and easy way to get some carbs in your body on the bike. It’s light and easy to digest.

$29.88 for box of 12 at unoimports.com.

The Energybar is lactose free, vegetarian friendly and available in five flavours: apricot, banana, wildberry, peach and strawberry.

To check out their products, head on over to NamedSport.com, to get these and other Named Sport line up of perfromance nutrition in Canada, visit www.unoimports.com.

This story is presented by NamedSport