New Giant Rev Elite helmet for road, gravel, and XC

On Thursday, Giant launched the all-new Rev Elite helmet for performance road, gravel, and XC riders. With a revamped head form enhancing the fit for a broader spectrum of riders and a Mips rotational impact protection system, the helmet has a five-star safety rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab.

The Rev Elite boasts a stylish new profile with 18 large vents for increased airflow for those hot days on the saddle. Temperature regulation is augmented by the silver-fiber, proprietary Ionic+ padding, which aims to conduct and reflect body heat. There’s also an integrated brow pad that serves to prevent sweat from dripping into the eyes or onto eyewear.

The built-in Mips Evolve Core low-friction layer effectively minimizes rotational forces. The Rev Elite achieves its five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab with the additional support of dual-density EPS foam and a sub-polycarbonate shell.

Notable features of the new helmet encompass a sub-polycarbonate shell design, along with a lightweight anti-microbial strap equipped with a quick and convenient side-release buckle. These features collectively contribute to maintaining the helmet’s weight at 280 g.

The helmets will be available in May.

Giant Rev Elite, $220

You can learn more at giant-bicycles.com/Rev-Elite