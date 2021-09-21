Rapha and POC release limited-edition helmets

Helmet manufacturer POC and cycling apparel brand Rapha have teamed up to release two special edition helmets.

The POC Omne Air Spin in Rapha colours became available for sale to all cyclists on Tuesday but the second helmet of the collaboration (the POC Ventral Air Spin in custom colours) will only be available to members of the Rapha Cycle Club (RCC).

Road and gravel riding

Rapha says the new limited-edition helmets are “perfect for road and gravel riding.”

The POC Omne Air Spin, the helmet worn by Lachlan Morton (EF Education-NIPPO) during his alternative calendar races, is a available in three colourways. Off-white, grey and navy helmet colours were designed to compliment Rapha’s seasonal performance roadwear collections.

RCC + POC Ventral Air

The RCC + POC Ventral Air helmet follows the new look of the 2021 Rapha Cycle Club kit design and is exclusively available to members of the Rapha Cycle Club.

Rapha says the helmet, which is used by the EF Education-NIPPO WorldTour team, is ideal for “long rides in the mountains” or “hotter days in the saddle.”

It’s not the first time the brands have collaborated—the famous Rapha x Palace 2020 Giro d’Italia collection included duck-themed POC helmets. The partnership will also likely yield more helmet releases in the future as well.

“POC’s mission and approach to safety is one that resonates with us at Rapha,” said Robert Obeng-Manu, Rapha Product Manager. “We are looking forward to embarking on this multi-year partnership.”