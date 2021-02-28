Rapha expands athleisure offerings with All Day Leggings and Shorts

With no social engagements and more at-home time than ever this year most people just want to be comfortable in their clothing. Athleisure clothes, pieces designed to look fashionable, feel comfortable and double and athletic wear, are the embodiment of the current locked down feel.

According to the 2020 Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor Survey 48 per cent of consumers say active or athleisure bottoms have replaced some of the jeans in their wardrobe. It’s no surprise that cycle wear brand Rapha is attempting to tap into this massive market by expanding its hybrid workout/lifestyle offerings.

The company has just released its new women’s “All Day” leggings and shorts, which are made to be worn on- and off-the-bike. Part of Rapha’s City collection, the leggings and shorts don’t have any shammy, but are designed for “casual rides around town, virtual yoga classes or strolls through the park.”

All Day

The leggings and shorts, which come in three colourways (black, navy/dark navy and purple/violet), are made of a high-stretch material that incorporates recycled nylon fibres. Both have pockets, a celebrated design addition to many leggings in the past few years.

At a glance the All Day pieces look like standard leggings and bike shorts, but the bottoms feature little features that keep them bike-oriented. For example, the sweat-wicking and quick-drying material is designed to be durable against saddle abrasion. The high-waisted double-layered waistband is slightly higher on the back—it was made with a bent-over cycling position in mind. Like many bib shorts, the All Day shorts feature silicone dots on the hem to prevent them from bunching or riding up (keep those tan lines crisp).

The cuffs of the All Day leggings fold up to reveal high-vis pink with a reflective Rapha logo, added for visibility in low lighting. At $150 for the All Day Leggings and $110 for the All Day Shorts, the items are a somewhat pricier than other comparable athleisure brands such as Rapha-collaborator Outdoor Voices or Girlfriend Collective. Presumably the high price tag is because the items do offer some cycling-specific features, are sustainably made, and, importantly, give the wearer the opportunity to signal “I’m a cyclist” when off-the-bike.