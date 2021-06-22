Rapha’s new women’s collection is made for discovery, not speed

In 1976, a group of American cyclists decided to honour their nation’s 200-year anniversary with a 4,250-mile bike ride from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia. The ride was named ‘Bikecentennial’ and brought like-minded adventurers from all walks of life together for a memorable journey. Rapha’s latest special edition women’s collection, takes inspiration from the 1976 Bicentennial, celebrating the “golden era of cycling” through the lens of female adventure.

The new collection, called ‘Nomad’, follows Rapha’s successful 2020 women’s special edition collaboration with Outdoor Voices. Rapha says the Nomad gear will “speak to the freedom of

adventure on two wheels.”

Discovery, not speed

The collection combines performance fabrics and practical features with a psychedelic print design aesthetic. Unlike some of the brand’s aerodynamically optimized gear, the Rapha Nomad gear prioritizes comfort and fun over saved watts. As with all Rapha items, each piece in the collection features a hidden story label with a little paragraph to give the rider some inspiration.

The packable Nomad Wind Jacket features a hood, adjustable hem and a reflective Rapha logo on the armband and rear to increase visibility in low light conditions. The psychedelic print design is positioned differently on each jacket, which Rapha says reduces fabric waste and adds to the individuality of each jacket.

Nomad Cargo Bib Shorts have the mesh pocket design that has recently been popularized with gravel bibs, in addition to two pockets on the back as well. The top of the bibs read “Good vibes all the time.”

Instead of jerseys, the Nomad collection includes a technical t-shirt and long sleeve. Both tops use the same micro-mesh fabric as Rapha’s Flyweight Jersey and a fast-drying gradient knit structure.

A special edition of Rapha’s popular bar bag is covered in the earthy desert print of the Nomad collection. The release also features Nomad-styled socks, a cycling cap and a cotton t-shirt.