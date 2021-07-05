Review: Rapha women’s classic bib shorts

In an attempt to reduce the environmental impact of creating new clothing, Rapha’s Women’s Classic Bib shorts are made using recycled nylon. When I first got the bibs compared them to other, non-recycled material, bibs and couldn’t tell the difference.

Though the matte fabric looks new, the purple/off-white colourway does have a bit of a classic or vintage feel. At $315, the bibs sit on the higher end of Rapha’s collection and also come in brick/mustard or black/black colourways.

All-rounders

Rapha says the Women’s Classic Bib shorts were designed for all-around riding. I tested them on casual rides, long rides and more intense rides, and I did find they felt appropriate for most situations. The stitching connecting the upper part of the bibs sits higher up than most, which is great for avoiding the uncomfortable feeling of shorts digging into your stomach as you’re bent over—particularly as the ride goes on and any mild discomfort becomes something to focus on.

The built-in base-layer style top makes unzipping a jersey on a warm day feel much more appropriate, but on truly hot days the bibs wouldn’t be my first choice. Though breathable, the bib material is on the thicker end and (while some argue they are good for cooling) I personally don’t like the additional fabric of a base layer in 35-degree heat.

The dual-density chamois, which was designed specifically for women, is very thick and very comfortable. Wearing the bibs on 200km+ rides I had no issues with saddle sores, but a few times when I got a bit fidgety I did have to make sure the thick chamois wasn’t misaligned as I sat back down.

Comfort and fit

Breathable material, flatlocked stitching and a panelled construction all contribute to the comfort of the bibs, which hug your legs but don’t feel like they’re squeezing too hard. The Women’s Classic Bibs fit longer in the torso than some of the brand’s bibs—sizing is in line with Rapha’s Brevet and Core ranges. I normally find myself on the higher end of a size small (which holds true with Rapha’s Pro Team bibs) but with the size small Classic Bibs, I was surprised to find the (newly updated) hem grippers were a bit loose. They’re the thickest, most un-movable hem grippers I’ve ever tested and, as Rapha advertises, they do reduce compression, but they don’t seem to sit on my leg as closely as I would have liked.

The hem grippers are slightly bigger than expected Rowers-turned-cyclists will feel comfortable in the unisuit-style bibs

Rapha also updated the base-layer portion of the bibs, removing a zipper that ran down the middle in older versions. The upper is quite stretchy, so getting them on and off is as straightforward as with any shorts with straps.

As with all Rapha products, a bit of branding can be found throughout and a short inspirational story is tucked away on the back of the bibs. Aside from the grippers, I found these bibs to be comfortable and functional all-around riding bibs.

The Rapha’s Women’s Classic Bib Shorts are available in XXS-XL in purple/off-white, brick/mustard, black/black for $315 at Rapha.cc/ca