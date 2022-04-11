Riders will be able to adjust their tire pressure on the fly at Paris-Roubaix

Cycling tech never stops evolving, it seems. The UCI has announced they will allow the DSM team to use the Scope Cycling Atmoz device to control tire pressure…on the go.

How the Scope Cycling Atmoz System works

According to a release from the UCI, the main aspect of the product is a tire pressure management system based on mechanical valves which then regulates airflow between the air reservoir and the tubeless tire.

There are control buttons on the handlebar, which activates a wireless signal that is sent to the system to control valves to deflate or inflate the tire. So that means the rider is able to change the tire pressure in real-time, on the road.

In a statement, the UCI posted why they were allowing the usage this weekend. “Authorized in line with article 1.3.004 of the UCI Regulations…the system does not alter the structural integrity of the wheelset and does not contain any moving parts or compressors.”

At $5500 dollars, they ain’t cheap. but hey, if it helps someone win Roubaix? It might be worth it.