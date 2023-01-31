Shimano launches redesigned S-Phyre and Aerolite eyewear

On Tuesday, Shimano introduced the second generation S-Phyre and Aerolite eyewear.

The newly redesigned glasses feature the bike brand’s proprietary Ridescape lens. The sunglass tech is said to emphasize color, visibility and details across different types of terrain. If you’ve been watching any of the UCI Cyclocross World Cups, you’ll have noticed that several riders are using the Aerolites in competition.

The S-Phyre is the higher end version, and has an all-new magnetic lens system so you can have quick and easy lens changes. The eyewear comes in at 29.3 g and will be available in five different colours.

The Aerolite glass offers a solid visual performance and is Rx-Clip compatible for prescription lenses, all for an affordable price. The Aerolites are available in five different colours and weigh 26 g.

There are six Ridescape lenses tuned for different riding conditions or terrain. You can choose between Bright, Daylight, Road, Gravel, Trail and Dark.

S-Phyre features

Frames: Matte Black, Matte Extra White, Metallic Red, Metallic Orange, and Metallic Blue

Weight: 29.3 g

Shimano S-Phyre eyewear, US $220

Aerolite features

Frames: Black, White, Metallic Red, Matte Metallic Blue, Moss Green

Weight: 26 g

Shimano Aerolite eyewear, US $110