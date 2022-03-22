Specialized relaunches Allez Sprint

Specialized has brought back one of its most famous models ever, the Allez with the all-new Allez Sprint. Taking innovation and insight learned developing the Tarmac SL7 the bike has been rebuilt from alloy to create the Allez Sprint. The Allez model has quite the history in the Specialized story. Beginning in 1981, the Steel Allez was a top choice for racers around the world in the ‘80s. This was followed by the 1988 Allez Epic , the carbon-tubed, steel-lugged ride was ahead of its time in all respects. In more recent years, there’s been the 2013 S-Works Allez Limited and 2015 Allez Sprint, both high-performance and stylish rides. In 2022, the latest Allez joins the family.

Designed for pure acceleration

Optimized power transfer means your bike is in perfect harmony with your body. The one-piece bottom bracket and downtube are hydroformed from a single piece of alloy on the new Allez Sprint and remove two weld points from the previous Allez. With only three welds to the bottom bracket (seat tube and stays), the Allez Sprint’s one-piece bottom bracket and downtube deliver the ruthless efficiency of alloy with unprecedented stability by balancing power at the pedals with input at the bars. Just like the new headtube, the one-piece bottom bracket and downtube were engineered to simplify the design and take alloy to the next level.

Geometry

The Allez Sprint features identical fit and handling geometry as the Tarmac SL7 and Aethos.

Stack and reach

Stack and reach are measured to the center of the top of the headtube, as is customary. Although these numbers are different from the Tarmac SL7, the fit geometry is identical between the two bikes.

Build configurations

The Allez Sprint is only compatible with hydraulic disc brakes. All models can be built with electronic or mechanical drivetrains, 2x or 1x.

All Allez Sprint models have a 68 mm BSA threaded bottom bracket. The Allez Sprint has 142×12 mm and 100×12 mm thru axles and follows the Shimano flat-mount disc brake standard. The frame and fork are both compatible with 160 mm or 140 mm rotors. Even with the new integration, aero gains, and ride quality improvements the frameset weights are inline with the previous Allez Sprint Disc with new Allez Sprint builds as low as 7.9 kg.

It’s fast

According to Specialized, the new Allez Sprint is 41 seconds faster over 40 km than the Allez Sprint Peter Sagan raced at The Tour Down Under.

The Allez Sprint is available now for $3699 at Specialized.com