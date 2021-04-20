This State Bicycle Co. x Grateful Dead collaboration is full of tie-dye, dancing bears and lightning bolts

State Bicycle Co., a cycling company known for its fixed gear, single-speed, city, and all-road bikes, has just announced its collaboration with American psychedelic rock band The Grateful Dead. The collection, designed as an effort to, “spread good vibes and take the recent bike boom to new heights,” includes cycling apparel, accessories and even some limited edition bikes.

“Music and the vibe”

It’s no mistake that the State Bicycle Co. x Grateful Dead collection was released on April 20. “Having teamed up with the Grateful Dead, we are combining environmental consciousness with the free spirit that has characterized multiple generations of Dead Heads around the world,” said State Bicycle Co.’s Co-Founder, Mehdi Farsi. “The music and the vibe of the Grateful Dead is a perfect match for the expansive feelings we all gain through bicycling!”

The pieces are covered in symbols associated with The Grateful Dead: Dancing bears and a lightning bolt. Four jerseys, featuring tie-dye, bears, a skeleton and a lightning bolt, are available for 80 USD. The clothing, including and one pair of bibs, is part of State Bicycle Co.’s “Sustainable Clothing Collection” which is made from recycled 100 per cent post-consumer waste.

The Grateful Dead themed cycling accessories include: Cycling caps, saddles, foot straps and handlebar tape featuring the fun Grateful Dead dancing bears.

Dead bikes

Two limited editions of State Bicycle Co.’s popular Klunker bike are now available with with Dancing Bears and Lightning Bolt decals. The company describes the bikes as a “retro-inspired, combination of a beach cruiser, mountain bike, and BMX bike,” which “epitomizes carefree days with the wind in your hair.”

This isn’t State Bicycle Co.’s first time combining cycling and pop culture. The Arizona-based brand has previously collaborated with Rick and Morty, The Notorious B.I.G., Killer Mike and others. The capsule collection with the Grateful Dead was made in limited quantities and is expected to sell out “faster than a ticket to see the Dead in concert.”