The Adidas Velosambas are finally available in Canada and there’s only one place to get them

All cyclists who have considered adding clipless pedals to their commuters have faced an inevitable decision: foot retention or fashion. That’s not to say that all cycling shoes are ugly, but generally speaking they don’t really match most people’s everyday fashion. Thankfully, Adidas has a solution.

Back in March of 2021, Adidas announced the release of the Velosamba, a SPD two-bolt clipless shoe that looks like its classic Samba court shoe.

Not since the Shimano SPD sandal has a cycling shoe been so perfectly balanced in casual looks and actual functionality. Visually, without looking at the bottom of the shoe it is nearly impossible to tell the difference between a traditional Adidas Samba shoe and the Velosamba.

Although the Velosamba created quite a buzz in Shoe Twitter ™, Canadians were out of luck: they were only available in the U.K. Now, it seems that Adidas has quietly released their new cycling kicks here in Canada.

Internally, the shoe has a full-length nylon insole to increase stiffness. The shoes incorporate subtle hi-vis detailing that will reflect in low-light conditions, and a water-resistant coated leather upper.

The Velosamba is available in four different colours: black, cream, acid yellow and navy.

If you want to grab a pair, check out Adidas.ca