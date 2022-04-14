The Adidas Velosambas are finally available in Canada and there’s only one place to get them
The classic shoe is now SPD-compatiblePhoto by: Christoper Bayley
All cyclists who have considered adding clipless pedals to their commuters have faced an inevitable decision: foot retention or fashion. That’s not to say that all cycling shoes are ugly, but generally speaking they don’t really match most people’s everyday fashion. Thankfully, Adidas has a solution.
Back in March of 2021, Adidas announced the release of the Velosamba, a SPD two-bolt clipless shoe that looks like its classic Samba court shoe.
Not since the Shimano SPD sandal has a cycling shoe been so perfectly balanced in casual looks and actual functionality. Visually, without looking at the bottom of the shoe it is nearly impossible to tell the difference between a traditional Adidas Samba shoe and the Velosamba.
Although the Velosamba created quite a buzz in Shoe Twitter ™, Canadians were out of luck: they were only available in the U.K. Now, it seems that Adidas has quietly released their new cycling kicks here in Canada.
Internally, the shoe has a full-length nylon insole to increase stiffness. The shoes incorporate subtle hi-vis detailing that will reflect in low-light conditions, and a water-resistant coated leather upper.
The Velosamba is available in four different colours: black, cream, acid yellow and navy.
If you want to grab a pair, check out Adidas.ca