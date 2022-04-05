This Canadian heated apparel company will completely change your winter riding

Cold weather can ruin any ride. Sometimes on those really bad Canadian winter days, there’s no amount of layering that seems to do the trick. Within minutes your hands and feet are cold, and then, you’ll feel it in your core a little while later.

When the weather gets frosty, how many jackets and vests can you possibly wear without feeling constricted? It’s even harder to do so with gloves and socks. And even if you do wear multiple layers on your hands and feet, it’s often cumbersome and not as effective.

Enter smart apparel. Heated gloves, socks, vests and jackets are not new, but the technology behind many of the existing companies has remained the same, using the same batteries with short power supplies, as well as compromised dexterity and comfort.

Now, a company called Quanta Vici, based out of Toronto, is looking to change the way people stay warm. The company was founded to not just offer alternatives for cold hands and feet, but to aid and assist those that may suffer from temperature-sensitive medical conditions such as Raynaud’s, arthritis, and muscle pain during winter. If you’re someone who is looking to keep your extremities warm, then you may want to try out some of their products.

What makes them different

Quanta Vici’s Wearables are unique in their design and technology, including long battery life. Quanta Vici’s products last up to 50 hours as opposed to the other brands which only last two hours. They also feature precise temperature selection, which means that you can find the perfect warmth.

Charging the battery is a cinch as well, as you can use USB-C Charging, just like smartphones. Speaking of phones, the gloves also feature touchscreen compatible fingertips, so you can call people when you’re outside.

“Make Life Yours”

The Canadian Smart Wearable Company’s slogan means just that: take control of your comfort and live life to the fullest, no matter what it’s like outside. They are launching six new products: Vegan Leather Gloves, Slim Winter Jackets, and Vests. The clothes will change the way in which you experience winter. When temperatures dive under – 10 Celsius, you can still jump on your bike and enjoy the great outdoors.

Riding in Canada can be tough when it gets that cold. You can maybe ride for a short spin, but anything more can be unbearable. Quanta Vici’s products aren’t just pragmatic either. Some of the heated apparel out there can often be a bit bulky. Quanta Vicis’s kit is thin, comfortable, and super-stylish.

Sustainable and environmentally-conscious

The clothing line also has the planet in mind. Quanta Vici’s new products have been made to promote sustainability. Their products are 100 per cent animal free, made of vegan leather.

Their vision for the planet doesn’t stop with just the materials. Quanta Vici is cognizant about the carbon footprint from everything including production and shipments. They also use a new upcycling program that covers the new line of products.

Future-thinking

The company is progressive in more ways than one. There is neither a men’s nor women’s style, rather, clothing is labelled Fem and Mas for feminine and masculine. As founder Adrien Beyk says, their scope extends far beyond clothing. “We have a vision for the future, we are building towards a future where people can live life to the fullest and not be tied down because of winter or temperature sensitive medical conditions. It goes even deeper than that, we want to expand the spectrum of human senses and abilities with our products but in a realistically adaptable and beautiful way.”

To say Beyk believes in the company’s products would be an understatement. He will be skydiving out of an airplane into the wild, surviving 24 hours with nothing but Quanta Vici products and it will be a live stream for the whole duration!

To learn more you can visit Quanta Vici’s website, or check out their Kickstarter campaign.

This story is presented by Quanta Vici